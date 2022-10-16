Red Warriors hunt down Tigers for 3rd win in UAAP 85

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 3:10 p.m.) — The UE Red Warriors continue to show fight in the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament as they claimed back-to-back victories, beating the UST Growling Tigers, 78-68, in their first round meeting at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Sunday.

UE pulled away in the fourth salvo as they took advantage of UST's foreign student-athlete Adama Faye's ejection after he was whistled for a disqualifying foul in the third salvo.

Faye, who finished with 11 points, nine rebounds, one steal, and one block, elbowed the side of the head of UE's Harvey Pagsanjan with 2:01 left in the third salvo.

The Red Warriors were ahead 51-44 at that point in the game.

UST sorely missed Faye's presence in the paint as UE was able to attack the basket led by Luis Villegas. The Warriors extended their advantage to double-digits in the endgame to mark their first win over UST since 2017.

UE, led then by Alvin Pasaol, beat UST in UAAP Season 80, 96-91.

It's also UE's first back-to-back wins since 2019 when they beat NU and Adamson in consecutive games.

"Di ako makapaniwala eh. I want to congratulate all my boys. It's really a team effort, especially 'yung mga guys like Harvey [Pagsanjan] here and [Jojo] Antiporda na for the last four games, medyo talagang they were struggling, 'no. I'm so happy that nagising na sila, and really it's a team effort." said UE coach Jack Santiago.

Villegas finished with 17 points, 13 rebounds, six assists, and three steals for UE while Player of the Game Jojo Antiporda — who sparked a pivotal third quarter run for UE, had a season-high 13 points and three steals.

Nick Paranada added 17 markers as usual gunner Kyle Paranada finished with only four points.

UE thus improved to 3-2 while UST fell to 1-4 — now the losers of four straight games.

UE plays defending champions UP next while UST clashes with the FEU Tamaraws. Both games happen on Wednesday, October 19, still at the MOA Arena.