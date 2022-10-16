Tigresses destroy Lady Warriors, Blue Eagles end slump in UAAP women's hoops

The Ateneo Blue Eagles and the UST Growling Tigresses both picked up wins against separate foes in the UAAP Season 85 women's basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday

MANILA, Philippines — The UST Tigresses rebounded from a close call against the Ateneo Blue Eagles with a 107-44 demolition of the UE Lady Warriors at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday.

For their fourth win of the season, UST shrugged off a sluggish start where they only led by three, 18-15, at the end of the opening salvo.

Stepping up on both ends of the floor, UST outscored UE, 89-29, in the remaining three quarters of the game for the lopsided victory in the final buzzer.

Five different players finished in twin-digit scoring led by Tacky Tacatac's 27 points on 11-of-18 shooting. Eka Soriano added 20 points as the pair outscored the whole UE team.

Soriano contributed in other areas as well as she had seven rebounds, eight assists, and eight steals.

Brigette Santos and Rachel Ambos chipped in 12 markers each while the latter also had 11 boards to finish with a double double.

UST used a 16-0 start to the third salvo to blow the game wide open and deny UE any chance of coming back.

"We had a very slow start nung first quarter and I just told the girls na medyo tight sila nung first quarter because we let UE score 15 points nung first quarter and only scored 18 points and our defense nung second quarter started na medyo nahirapan yung UE, that's where we get our momentum, causing them turnovers and easy baskets for us." said UST head coach Haydee Ong after the game.

UST forced 50 turnovers from UE with 28 coming from steals. This turned into 51 points off of turnovers for the Tigresses.

The Tigresses keep at pace with league leaders NU Lady Bulldogs with a 4-1 slate as UE falls to 0-5.

Dela Rosa towers for Ateneo

In the second game for the women's side, the Ateneo Blue Eagles rode a monster performance from rookie center Kacey Dela Rosa.

Dela Rosa had 30 points, 20 rebounds, and seven blocks for the Blue Eagles who stymied a pesky UP side that was led by Kaye Pesquera who finished with 16 markers.

In a back-and-forth game, Dela Rosa carried the Blue Eagles on her back as they snapped a three-game losing streak.

Veteran Jhazmin Joson had a rare triple-double with 11 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists. She also had three steals.

This is the first triple-double in UAAP women's hoops in five years when Ria Nabalan tallied 12 points, 10 assists, 10 rebounds in NU's win over FEU in UAAP Season 80 back in October 18, 2017.

"It's good to be back here, we had a 3-game losing streak, as you know. We had good games but we were not mature enough yet." said Ateneo head coach LA Mumar.

"When we started the season, I personally expected some growing games because our team is full of rookies. Outside of jhaz, we're all rookies. It's part of the process, it's part of the growth, but we're very happy that we got another W." he added.

Ateneo improved to 2-3 for the year. UP, meanwhile, absorbs its second loss in a row also at 2-3.