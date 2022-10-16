Cebu clashes with BGC in Kampeon Cup Final

MANILA, Philippines — The rematch is on as Tribu Sigbu Cebu will once more meet the Bonifacio Global City Warriors in the AIA Vitality Kampeon Cup Finals Sunday at the La Provincia Polo Grounds in Bacolod.

The former punched their finals ticket with a 4-1 thrashing of home side Bacolod All-Stars.

Luis Graciano opened the scoring for Cebu in the eighth minute only to see Bacolod draw level after a Michael Comel strike.

David Kouame restored Cebu’s lead in the 22nd minute as teammates Jaire Tanjay and John Clyde Vitualla scored the insurance goals in the second half to send their side to their second consecutive finals berth.

BGC crushed San Carlos, 7-nil, with goals from former Loyola Meralco Sparks defender Jayson Cutamora, Tonaldo, Marco Cauyong, James Dorego, MJ Libre, Jhomary Sapal, and Dior Meija.

Now the two squads go for the rematch of the 2019 edition with Tribu Sigbu Cebu prevailing at 12:30 p.m.

In the group stages, Cebu prevailed over BGC, 3-1. Cebu is 3-0 against BGC in this competition.

The finals of the 2nd AIA Vitality Kampeon Cup can be viewed on the Facebook page of the AIA 7s.