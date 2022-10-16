IRONMAN 70.3 primed for grand return at Azuela Cove

Davao City Mayor Baste Duterte (center) graces the recent launch of the 2023 IRONMAN 70.3 back at the Azuela Cove in Davao City. With him are (from left) Davao artist Kublai Millan, Ayala Land’s VP and Senior Estates Development head for Central Luzon and VIsMin Yeng Tupaz, Princess Galura, general manager of the organizing The IRONMAN Group/Sunrise Events, Inc., and Rico Manuel, Ayala Land’s AVP and head of Corporate Support HR.

MANILA, Philippines -- Davao City braces for a grand comeback of the IRONMAN 70.3 with a promise of a more explosive, spirited title chase than it was in pre-pandemic times when the premier endurance race is held for the third time at Azuela Cove on March 26, 2023.

Mexican Mauricio Mendez pulled off a big surprise in the inaugural staging in 2018 when he upended multi-titled Tim Reed of Australia with Germany’s Markus Rolli matching the thrilling win over Aussie legend Craig Alexander the following year.

With these exciting results in the previously sold-out editions putting the premier city in Mindanao on the world triathlon map, the announcement of 2023’s IRONMAN 70.3 Davao City is expected to further excite the tri-sport world and at the same time generate interest from all the bidders, both in local and international fronts.

‘We are very excited to have the IRONMAN 70.3 back in Davao City. We promise the same level of support, excitement and overall experience to all the athletes on race week,” said Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte.

Registration is ongoing. For details, log on to www.ironman.com/im703-davao-philippines

The organizing IRONMAN Group/Sunrise Events, Inc. is looking to draw more than 1,500 athletes in the 2023 IM 70.3 Davao. The event, featuring 1.9km swim, 90km bike and 21.1km run, will also feature 30 age-group slots, and an additional 25 slots for Women for Tri, to qualify for the 2023 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championships in Lahti, Finland.

“After the challenges we faced the past couple of years, we have been coordinating with the local authorities in our continuing effort and commitment not only to stage a safe race experience for the athletes but also to put up the best possible IRONMAN 70.3 in Davao,” said IRONMAN/Sunrise Events, Inc. general manager Princess Galura.

“We’re really excited to have the race back in Davao City, as one of the iconic races’ athletes can look forward to in the Philippines. 2023 is a significant year for us as Asia’s race calendar returns to pre-pandemic times with Davao City hosting one of the first IRONMAN 70.3 for the year,” said Jeff Edwards, managing director for Asia, IRONMAN Group

The event and all race activities, including registration and expo, will be held at the Azuela Cove.

Leading up to the IRONMAN 70.3, Davao will also hold the Girls Fun Run, formerly IronGirls, on March 24, and the IronKids on March 25.

Duterte also announced the launch of the Ttribu Maisugon award, a team competition held in honor of the 11 tribes of Davao and open to all teams with minimum of 11 individual age groups, regardless of age and gender. The team with the fastest combined time of the top 11 finishers will win P500,000.