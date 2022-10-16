Pasig takes down PCAP South's best

MANILA, Philippines — In a virtual rematch of the Wesley So Cup Finals, the Pasig King Pirates and the Iloilo Kisela Knights engaged in a close battle with the former prevailing, 11.5-9.5, Saturday evening in the crossover series of the Open Conference of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines.

Pasig and Iloilo drew, 3.5-all, after blitz play. But Pasig garnered key victories in rapid chess on Board One, Two, and Four to give them an 8-6 advantage that parlayed into an overall 11.5-9.5.

GM Mark Paragua blanked NM Rolly Parondo Jr. in their match-ups. IM Idel Datu took a 2-1 advantage over Iloilo’s Karl Viktor Ochoa, while IM Cris Ramayrat shockingly blanked GM Joey Antonio for the crucial points.

In Pasig’s second match of the Saturday double header, the King Pirates kicked in the afterburners in rapid play to stun the Negros Kingsmen, 13.5-7.5.

Both teams were deadlocked 3.5-all after blitz play.

Come rapid chess, Pasig crushed Negros, 10-4, behind the stellar play of Ramayrat who once more claimed all three points in his match-ups against Alfredo Dumalag.

The twin wins gave Pasig a 12-0 slate.

Meanwhile, Iloilo bounced back with an 18-3 annihilation of the Pasig Juniors squad while Negros turned the tables on San Juan, 11-10 in the other matches.

The Kisela Knights are now at 10-2 while Negros is at 9-3.