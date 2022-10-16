NU not keen on celebrating early UAAP lead as long season looms

MANILA, Philippines — The NU Bulldogs are not resting on their laurels despite coming out on top of the pack in the early goings of the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament.

Coming off of a stunner against defending champions UP last Wednesday, the Bulldogs followed it up with a gritty 58-54 victory over the Adamson Falcons during the weekend.

Now at 4-1, NU momentarily holds the top spot in the standings as both UP and Ateneo, who are at pace with NU, will still have to meet Sunday afternoon.

Knowing how long and tiring the season can go on, NU head coach Jeff Napa there is nothing to be proud of yet even with their optimistic start to the season.

"Hindi ko naman puwede sabihing solo first eh. Kasi, sa UAAP, isang iglap mo lang, baka di mo masabi nasa baba ka na eh. Huwag naman. Knock on wood." Napa said after the victory over Adamson on Saturday.

"Hindi kami para magsaya because we're number one, wala sa amin yun eh. We still need to win more games para at least safe to say, kung ano ang gusto namin ma-achieve this season. Hindi rin kami puwede makampante."

The Bulldogs are winners of three straight now, but with title contenders DLSU Green Archers looming in their schedule, NU knows no lead is safe from any team in the UAAP.

"Siyempre, kahit papaano, on Wednesday, against La Salle, nakita nyo naman yung laro kanina. Talagang binaon ang FEU. Another strong team that we have to prepare [for], we have to be ready. Kung last time, 1000% effort yung ibigay, baka dito sa La Salle, baka 2000% or 20,000% effort yung kailangan namin dito kasi maghapon kami ipe-press noon eh." Napa said.

Against the likes of Schonny Winston, Kevin Quiambao, and Evan Nelle, Napa wants his players to be primed and ready for a very tough battle.

"Physically and mentally, kailangan itong players ko, 16-man strong, be ready. Kahit ano, para kahit anong ibato ng La Salle sa akin, we are really prepared kahit anong mangyari sa outcome." said Napa.

"Siyempre gusto namin maging maganda yung outcome ng game na yun, para at least walang regret." he continued.

La Salle currently totes a 3-2 record, after absorbing a shock loss against the UE Red Warriors earlier this week. But La Salle was able to bounce back on Saturday, venting their ire on the 0-5 FEU Tamaraws, 87-70.