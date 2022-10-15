Castro, TNT win vs import-less Rain or Shine; Converge powers down Meralco

MANILA, Philippines -- TNT welcomed back Jayson Castro with a resounding victory as they blew away an import-less Rain or Shine side, 110-91, in the PBA Commissioner's Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Saturday.

Castro, who made his conference debut after recovering from an ankle injury, registered 10 points on an efficient 4-of-5 shooting to go along with four rebounds, six assists, a steal and a block.

The veteran guard made his 13 minutes off the bench count, chipping in for TNT's 32 points in the third salvo.

The scoring outburst helped TNT stave off a gutsy Elasto Painters challenge as the latter fought back from more than 20 points down to slash the Tropang Giga lead to just two, 48-50, with 2:59 left in the second quarter.

RoS fielded an all-Filipino lineup as reinforcement Steve Taylor Jr. was ruled out due to health and safety protocols.

TNT had five players in double-digit scoring paced by Cameron Oliver's 21 points. He also had eight rebounds and an assist.

Calvin Oftana and RR Pogoy contributed 15 points each to pace the locals.

Jaydee Tungcab provided spark off the bench together with Castro as the former UP star finished with 14 points.

TNT thus improves to 2-1 while Rain or Shine falls to 2-3.

Earlier, the Converge FiberXers doused the Meralco Bolts, 106-99.

Quincy Miller finished with a double-double of 29 points and 16 rebounds. The reinforcement also tallied five assists, five steals and three blocks.

Maverick Ahanmisi played supporting role with 21 markers of his own.

Converge improve to 2-2 for the year while the Bolts fell to 1-3 for a sluggish start for the conference.