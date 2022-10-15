Chargers claim first PVL win over Lady Troopers

MANILA, Philippines — Newcomer Akari showed up with a lot of power, punch and poise lacking in a veteran team as UAI-Army, coming away with a 25-20, 25-22, 25-22 victory to fan an early surge in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference elims at the Philsports Arena in Pasig Saturday.

Priscilla Rivera’s heavy hitting proved too much for the Lady Troopers to overcome with the Dominican Republic ace providing not just the firepower but also the leadership and court savvy to steer the Chargers to the surprising straight-set victory over a team that looked nothing but a seasoned campaigner.

She rattled off 25 points, all on attacks, and finished with 11 excellent digs and seven excellent receptions. Her last two attacks put Akari at match point, 24-21, before Lycha Ebon finished off the hapless Lady Troopers with a blast after the latter saved one match point off an Ezra Madrigal service miscue.

It was a big bounce-back win for Akari, which faltered in its league debut and dropped a four-set loss to Cignal, as it tied PLDT and Choco Mucho at fourth while sending Army to joint eighth with idle F2 Logistics with 0-2 cards in the nine-team field.

“The first win is always a good win. We’ve been working all week, we’re working hard to try to find our first victory and the guys really deserved this,” said Akari coach Jorge Souza de Brito. “I’m really proud of them and we’ll be ready for the next.”

Next is Chery Tiggo on Oct. 20 with the Brazilian mentor expecting his wards to get stronger and better.

“We are the latest team and we’re still missing more matches in high level. So, every time we come here inside and face tough teams like Cignal and Army, it will only add to our experience. Every time we play, we’re gonna play better. That’s the difference between the first and second games,” he added.

Janine Marciano scored 10 points, Erika Raagas added nine hits and Madrigal finished with seven points for the Chargers, who outhit the Lady Troopers, 51-37, had more blocks, 4-2, and scored three aces.

“We’re all happy (for the win). We’re a new team but it doesn’t mean that we’re nothing,” said Raagas, who also credited Rivera’s leadership for their inspired play.

“Her energy is contagious, including her never-say-die spirit,” she added.

Army coach Kungfu Reyes rued the bad breaks he felt had stymied his wards’ charge in key stretches but their offense simply lacked the fire and cohesion with import Laura Condotta settling for 13 points and Jovelyn Gonzaga and Jeanette Villareal ending up with eight and seven points, respectively.