^

Sports

NU nips Adamson for solo lead in UAAP men's hoops

Philstar.com
October 15, 2022 | 7:32pm
NU nips Adamson for solo lead in UAAP men's hoops
Mike Malonzo
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — National University outlasted Adamson University in a defensive battle, 58-54, in the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament, Saturday at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

Ahead by just two, Mike Malonzo drained a huge and-one over Lenda Douanga to put the Bulldogs up by five before Joshua Yerro drilled two freebies to slash it back to three, 51-54.

But the 6-foot-3 NU forward made another layup before John Lloyd Clemente split his freebies to extend the lead to six with 14.5 seconds left, 51-57.

Jerom Lastimosa pulled the Soaring Falcons within three with a trey but Jake Figueroa's free throw sealed the deal.

"Luckily, nakuha namin itong panalo na ito but still, we're unsatisfied kasi outrebounded kami ngayon and ang dami naming binigay na points sa paint," said Bulldogs head coach Jeff Napa.

Clemente topscored for NU with 14 points, while Malonzo had seven points and nine rebounds.

Kean Baclaan also got eight points, seven rebounds, and four steals in the low-scoring affair.

The Bulldogs sat alone at the top of the standings at 4-1, while erasing the Soaring Falcons' two-game winning run to slide them to 2-3 at sixth.

Adamson was led by Cedrick Manzano with 12 points, 11 in the first half, with eight rebounds. Lastimosa chipped in 11 points and six assists but committed eight turnovers.

After erupting for 23 points on seven triples last game, Vince Magbuhos was held to just two points on a woeful 1-of-11 clip.

NU will return on Wednesday against De La Salle University while the Soaring Falcons meet Ateneo de Manila University.
 
The Scores:

NU 58 - Clemente 14, Baclaan 8, Malonzo 7, Figueroa 7, Enriquez 7, Yu 7, Manansala 2, Tibayan 2, John 2, Galinato 2, Padrones 0, Mahinay 0, Minerva 0, Palacielo 0.

Adamson 54 - Manzano 12, Lastimosa 11, Douanga 9, Yerro 7, Colonia 4, Hanapi 4, Jaymalin 3, V. Magbuhos 2, Torres 2, W. Magbuhos 0, Barcelona 0, Fuentebella 0, Flowers 0.

Quarters: 11-11, 28-25, 41-35, 58-54.

BASKETBALL

UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Despite winning Olympic gold, Hidilyn Diaz' financial struggles continue
play

Despite winning Olympic gold, Hidilyn Diaz' financial struggles continue

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Despite having proven her wares as the country's first-ever gold medalist in history when she ruled the women's 55kg event...
Sports
fbtw
UAAP women's hoops: NU snares win No. 101, La Salle picks up steam

UAAP women's hoops: NU snares win No. 101, La Salle picks up steam

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
With young guns Kristine Cayabyab and Ann Pingol showing the way, the Lady Bulldogs picked up right where they left off after...
Sports
fbtw
Quiambao seeks 2nd 5150 win in Subic

Quiambao seeks 2nd 5150 win in Subic

8 hours ago
Quiambao, who dominated the Sun Life 5150 Bohol last July, was actually set for the “double” drive in Davao last...
Sports
fbtw
Time for El Clasico

Time for El Clasico

By Anthony Suntay | 10 hours ago
El Clasico, the most iconic football match on the planet, is slated this weekend!
Sports
fbtw
Rookie Tyler Tio credits big games to Phoenix's 'unbelievable work environment'

Rookie Tyler Tio credits big games to Phoenix's 'unbelievable work environment'

By Luisa Morales | 11 hours ago
Tio, who had just came up from the collegiate ranks earlier this year, looked like a veteran — especially against...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Crossovers hurdle past HD Spikers, wrest solo PVL lead

Crossovers hurdle past HD Spikers, wrest solo PVL lead

4 minutes ago
Cza Carandang hammered out key hits in the crucial third set as the Crossovers wrested control after the two teams split the...
Sports
fbtw
Chargers claim first PVL win over Lady Troopers

Chargers claim first PVL win over Lady Troopers

1 hour ago
It was a big bounce-back win for Akari, which faltered in its league debut and dropped a four-set loss to Cignal, as it tied...
Sports
fbtw
'Game Never Stops': Filipino hoops culture shines in NBA x Hennessy event

'Game Never Stops': Filipino hoops culture shines in NBA x Hennessy event

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Creating hype for the upcoming NBA season, NBA and Hennessy set up a weekend of festivities for Filipino hoops fans with a...
Sports
fbtw
Inter-division chess kicks off in PCAP Open Conference

Inter-division chess kicks off in PCAP Open Conference

By Rick Olivares | 9 hours ago
In a rematch of the Wesley So Cup Finals, undefeated Pasig King Pirates (10-0) will battle the Iloilo Kisela Knights (9-...
Sports
fbtw
MLBB World Championships venues known as Moonton announces early bird ticket sales

MLBB World Championships venues known as Moonton announces early bird ticket sales

By Michelle Lojo | 10 hours ago
As early as October 19, Moonton Games will open early bird ticket sales for the M4 World Championships with fans asble to...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with