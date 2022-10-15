^

Sports

Green Archers bounce back, vent ire on Tamaraws

Philstar.com
October 15, 2022 | 4:35pm
Green Archers bounce back, vent ire on Tamaraws
DLSU's Schonny Winston
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — De La Salle University went back to its winning ways via an 87-70 drubbing of Far Eastern University in the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament, Saturday at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

The Green Archers banked on a huge second quarter that saw them extend their mere eight-point lead to a 50-25 margin after a 32-15 frame.

La Salle's lead ballooned to as high as 31, 66-35, on a Joaqui Manuel layup at the 4:12 mark of the third period.

Fifteen would be the closest the Tamaraws could get in the fourth, 66-81, with 3:53 left.

"Happy with the win today, the boys showed we can bounce back. As I've been telling them, that 0-4 record of FEU, they're a better team than their 0-4," said Green Archers coach Derrick Pumaren.

Schonny Winston flexed for La Salle with 23 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, and five steals.

Kevin Quiambao, who had a poster dunk over Daniel Celzo, tallied 16 points, eight rebounds, and four assists, while Manuel got 14 points.

Evan Nelle returned with an all-around eight points, 12 assists, six rebounds, and six steals.

The Green Archers, who missed Mike Phillips due to a minor right hamstring injury, is back above .500 at 3-2, good for fourth, while FEU slid to 0-5 - its worst start in the Final Four era.

L-Jay Gonzales paced the Tamaraws with 16 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, and five steals.

La Salle aims for win no. 4 on Wednesday, 11 am, against National University at the same Pasay venue. FEU will close the quadruple header against University of Santo Tomas at 6:30 pm.

The Scores:

La Salle 87 - Winston 23, Quiambao 16, Manuel 14, Nelle 8, Austria 7, Nwankwo 6, Estacio 5, Cortez 4, Abadam 2, B. Phillips 2.

FEU 70 - Gonzales 16, Sajonia 15, Sleat 12, Torres 10, Bagunu 8, Tchuente 3, Tempra 2, Ona 2, Anonuevo 1, Celzo 1, Alforque 0, Sandagon 0.

Quarters: 18-10, 50-25, 74-49, 87-70.

BASKETBALL

UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Despite winning Olympic gold, Hidilyn Diaz' financial struggles continue
play

Despite winning Olympic gold, Hidilyn Diaz' financial struggles continue

By Luisa Morales | 23 hours ago
Despite having proven her wares as the country's first-ever gold medalist in history when she ruled the women's 55kg event...
Sports
fbtw
Cebu races to early lead in Kampeon Cup

Cebu races to early lead in Kampeon Cup

By Rick Olivares | 8 hours ago
The AIA Vitality Kampeon Cup is the national championship for seven-a-side football in the country.
Sports
fbtw
Rookie Tyler Tio credits big games to Phoenix's 'unbelievable work environment'

Rookie Tyler Tio credits big games to Phoenix's 'unbelievable work environment'

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Tio, who had just came up from the collegiate ranks earlier this year, looked like a veteran — especially against...
Sports
fbtw
'Goosebumps talaga': Valdez relishes Creamline return after lengthy layoff

'Goosebumps talaga': Valdez relishes Creamline return after lengthy layoff

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Having gone down with dengue fever which caused her to miss Creamline's last two campaigns in the AVC Cup for Women and the...
Sports
fbtw
Time for El Clasico

Time for El Clasico

By Anthony Suntay | 7 hours ago
El Clasico, the most iconic football match on the planet, is slated this weekend!
Sports
fbtw
Latest
UP, Ateneo clash in rematch of UAAP 84 finals

UP, Ateneo clash in rematch of UAAP 84 finals

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
And the Katipunan rivals meet again.
Sports
fbtw
RJ Abarrientos has efficient game in KBL debut, as Phoebus trumps SonicBoom

RJ Abarrientos has efficient game in KBL debut, as Phoebus trumps SonicBoom

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Abarrientos had an all-around game of 13 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, and a steal to help Ulsan to the convincing...
Sports
fbtw
'Game Never Stops': Filipino hoops culture shines in NBA x Hennessy event

'Game Never Stops': Filipino hoops culture shines in NBA x Hennessy event

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Creating hype for the upcoming NBA season, NBA and Hennessy set up a weekend of festivities for Filipino hoops fans with a...
Sports
fbtw
UAAP women's hoops: NU snares win No. 101, La Salle picks up steam

UAAP women's hoops: NU snares win No. 101, La Salle picks up steam

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
With young guns Kristine Cayabyab and Ann Pingol showing the way, the Lady Bulldogs picked up right where they left off after...
Sports
fbtw
Quiambao seeks 2nd 5150 win in Subic

Quiambao seeks 2nd 5150 win in Subic

5 hours ago
Quiambao, who dominated the Sun Life 5150 Bohol last July, was actually set for the “double” drive in Davao last...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with