Green Archers bounce back, vent ire on Tamaraws

MANILA, Philippines — De La Salle University went back to its winning ways via an 87-70 drubbing of Far Eastern University in the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament, Saturday at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

The Green Archers banked on a huge second quarter that saw them extend their mere eight-point lead to a 50-25 margin after a 32-15 frame.

La Salle's lead ballooned to as high as 31, 66-35, on a Joaqui Manuel layup at the 4:12 mark of the third period.

Fifteen would be the closest the Tamaraws could get in the fourth, 66-81, with 3:53 left.

"Happy with the win today, the boys showed we can bounce back. As I've been telling them, that 0-4 record of FEU, they're a better team than their 0-4," said Green Archers coach Derrick Pumaren.

Schonny Winston flexed for La Salle with 23 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, and five steals.

Kevin Quiambao, who had a poster dunk over Daniel Celzo, tallied 16 points, eight rebounds, and four assists, while Manuel got 14 points.

Evan Nelle returned with an all-around eight points, 12 assists, six rebounds, and six steals.

The Green Archers, who missed Mike Phillips due to a minor right hamstring injury, is back above .500 at 3-2, good for fourth, while FEU slid to 0-5 - its worst start in the Final Four era.

L-Jay Gonzales paced the Tamaraws with 16 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, and five steals.

La Salle aims for win no. 4 on Wednesday, 11 am, against National University at the same Pasay venue. FEU will close the quadruple header against University of Santo Tomas at 6:30 pm.

The Scores:

La Salle 87 - Winston 23, Quiambao 16, Manuel 14, Nelle 8, Austria 7, Nwankwo 6, Estacio 5, Cortez 4, Abadam 2, B. Phillips 2.

FEU 70 - Gonzales 16, Sajonia 15, Sleat 12, Torres 10, Bagunu 8, Tchuente 3, Tempra 2, Ona 2, Anonuevo 1, Celzo 1, Alforque 0, Sandagon 0.

Quarters: 18-10, 50-25, 74-49, 87-70.