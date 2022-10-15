^

'Game Never Stops': Filipino hoops culture shines in NBA x Hennessy event

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 15, 2022 | 4:16pm
NBA and Hennessy celebrated its multi-year partnership in the Philippines with the "Game Never Stops" event at the Bonifacio Global City here in Taguig on Saturday
MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos' love for basketball once again took center stage in the streets of Bonifacio Global City on Saturday as NBA and Hennessy launched its two-day "Game Never Stops" pop-up event.

Creating hype for the upcoming NBA season, NBA and Hennessy set up a weekend of festivities for Filipino hoops fans with a 3x3 tournament, exciting activities, food, booze, and more.

Day 1 was highlighted by celebrity 3x3 games featuring the likes of hoops stars Trina Guytingco, Allana Lim, Javee Mocon, and showbiz personalities LA Aguinaldo, Rayver Cruz and sports anchor Nikko Ramos.

More than hoops, though, the event also celebrates the off-court culture like art, fashion, music and the likes with DJs and performances from artists like Sam Concepcion and J. Rey Soul.

"The partnership between Hennessy and the NBA is all about celebrating the lifestyle that goes on and off the court. That's why it's 'Game Never Stops'," said Hennessy Philippines Marketing Manager Gio Robles. 

"We're celebrating what's happening beyond the basketball court," he added.

With the NBA x Hennessy partnership already in its second year, many events have already been held all over the world like in Bondi Beach, Australia.

But this is the first time that such an event was held in the Philippines as COVID-19 restrictions began to ease.

Hennessy Business Development Manager for Asia Oceania and Japan Lisa Mackenzie raved about the event in Manila, adding that there were plans to bring the partnership outside Metro Manila.

"It's absolutely incredible, it's really really special for Hennessy to bring our NBA partnership to life here in the Philippines and really be part of the Philippine culture and the Philippine love of basketball," she said.

Gilas Pilipinas women's guard Guytingco, who was able to enjoy the event, also relished the opportunity to be able to flaunt women empowerment in basketball as the 3x3 games featured mixed teams.

"Honestly, it's amazing because you could see all the girls here, we can compete against the men, we can body them up. We can be physical with them. It's good for people to see that girls can play with men," she said.

The "Game Never Stops" event by Hennessy x NBA continues on Sunday, October 16, here at 5th Avenue in BGC.

