Time for El Clasico

MANILA, Philippines – El Clasico, the most iconic football match on the planet, is slated this weekend!

Real Madrid host FC Barcelona this Sunday at the Santiago Bernabeu in one of the most hotly anticipated clashes in recent years, with the sides unbeaten in domestic football so far this season and sitting joint top of the LaLiga Santander table.

Befitting the most watched club match in world football with a potential global audience of 650 million, the game will have unprecedented global visibility thanks to loads of LaLiga activations in the days leading up to the game as well as a host of large-scale match day events and special match broadcasts designed to bring the excitement and passion of LaLiga directly to football fans all over the world.

From Europe to Asia, Africa, North and South America and Australia; in total, LaLiga has organized 108 activations in 52 countries on five continents around the world, including 17 with both global and local partners. Over 10,000 fans are expected to attend in-person events such as public viewings and watch parties on match day, while thousands more will take part in activations such as special exhibitions, fan tournaments and social media competitions.

The first El Clasico of the LaLiga season will leave its mark some of the most iconic settings in the world. A special El Clasico brand campaign has taken over New York City’s Times Square as part of local broadcaster ESPN’s unprecedented coverage of the fixture, as well as at the LA Live entertainment complex in downtown Los Angeles.

El Clasico activations will also place fans in all four corners of the world directly at the center of the action, showcasing LaLiga’s truly global reach. Special watch parties in established football markets such as India, where 2,000 fans and 200 VIP guests will live every moment of the match in Mumbai; Brazil and the United Kingdom will be accompanied by activations as varied in format, theme and location such as watch parties in Armenia, Finland and Paraguay; a meet and greet with Real Madrid and FC Barcelona legend and former national team coach Luis Milla in Indonesia; a seven-a-side tournament for over 600 players in Vietnam; an exhibition in Thailand promoting the match and LaLiga Pass; a score prediction event with MotoGP racers in Australia; and a far-reaching digital promotional campaign offering fans in Nigeria a VIP El Clasico experience.

The Philippines will join the fun, as an El Clasico PLAY&WATCH event will happen, where fans can join for a fun open-play football game followed by a watch party broadcasting the game on a big screen at SPARTA Philippines in Mandaluyong. Fans in the Philippines can register for the event and for the chance to win some prices at https://play.laliga.es/pub/philippineselclasicowatchparty.

Sunday’s El Clasico promises to be one of the most unpredictable and highly anticipated clashes between these two sides in years. As always, the stars of world football will be on show. 2022 Ballon d’Or favorite Karim Benzema will lead the line for Real Madrid, supplied by 2018 winner Luka Modric and Vini Jr, perhaps the most exciting wide player in world football over the past year. FC Barcelona also have a star-studded squad and the likes of free-scoring Robert Lewandowski, 2021 Golden Boy Pedri and Ousmane Dembele will see the league leaders head to the Santiago Bernabeu hopeful of stunning the home fans, just as they did on their last visit: a 4-0 win back in March.

This is a can’t-miss match!

El Clasico will be shown live in the country on beIN Sports and Setanta Sports at 10:15 p.m. Philippine time.