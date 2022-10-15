^

MLBB World Championships venues known as Moonton announces early bird ticket sales

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
October 15, 2022 | 10:18am
The Mobile Legends: Bang Bang World Championship in 2023 will be held in Jakarta, Indonesia
Courtesy of Moonton

MANILA, Philippines — Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) developer Moonton Games has revealed that the upcoming M4 World Champions happening in Jakarta, Indonesia this coming January will be held at two venues, the XO Hall for the Group Stages and the Istora Senayan for its Knockout Stages and Grand Finals.

With an estimated stadium capacity of around 7000 spectators, the Istora Senayan was home to the 2018 Asian Games, the 2018 Para Games, and the 2022 FIBA Asia Cup.

As early as October 19, Moonton Games will open early bird ticket sales for the M4 World Championships with fans asble to buy tickets at a discounted price.

The group stages tickets will not have ticket tiers and will be regularly priced at 30,000 Indonesian Rupiah (around P115) while the Knockout Stages will have three different ticket tiers (Epic, Legend, Mythic) with prices varying for weekday and weekend matches. 

Prices range from 40,000 to 120,000 Indonesian Rupiah (approximately P153 to P458) while Grand Final tickets range from 80,000 to 155,000 (approximately P306 to P600).

The early bird ticket selling will go live on M4's official ticketing partner bibili on October 19.

MLBB fans are eager to go back to watching their favorite teams play live once more after two years of online tournaments. 

The local leagues in Indonesia and the Philippines saw Playoff tickets selling-out just a few minutes after ticket sales opened for their respective leagues.

MPL Philippines also released a statement about their prohibition on ticket scalping and that the team is closely monitoring the five ticket limit per transaction. 

The statement came after the ticket sales for the Day 3 and Grand Finals of the Philippine Playoffs sold out after an hour.

MPL Philippines will return from its two week break this October 20 with do or die matches between defending champions RSG Philippines against streaking rookies ONIC Philippines at 1:00 p.m. followed by Smart Omega against BREN Esports at 5:00 p.m. 

Winners will move on to the next round to fight ECHO and Blacklist International, respectively.

