Cebu races to early lead in Kampeon Cup

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 11:29 a.m.) — It's a new line-up, but the same result for defending Kampeon Cup champions Cebu as they took down Bonifacio Global City, 3-1, in Group B action at the start of the 2nd AIA Vitality Kampeon Cup at the La Provincia Polo Field in Bacolod Friday.

The AIA Vitality Kampeon Cup is the national championship for seven-a-side football in the country.

With a wholly different line-up from the squad that won the first ever edition of the tournament in 2019, Cebu showed their pedigree and talent by being the first squad to advance to the semi-finals of this year's tourney.

Cebu took a huge 2-0 lead before the half-time break following goals by Josh Asignar in the 12th minute and Josh Tanjay nine minutes later.

BGC pulled back one early in the second half behind a strike by MJ Libre.

However, Cebu’s Luis Garciano sealed the win for the home side with a strike in the 49th minute that pegged the final score at 3-1.

BGC bounced back later in the day with a 7-5 win over Iloilo.

Over at Group A, San Carlos (Negros) assured themselves of a spot in the semi-finals with two wins over Bacolod (3-2 in penalties) and Pampanga (3-1).

Bacolod’s Michael Cornel scored in only the third minute of play to put his side up. San Carlos equalized behind Chris Generoso in the 14th minute.

Jimuel Ariola gave the lead back to the host team in the 28th minute but San Carlos drew level at the 37th minute mark.

In the penalty shootout, that is similar to the old North American Soccer League method of 1v1, San Carlos scored for a 3-2 triumph.

In their second match of the day, San Carlos’ Caruscay scored a hat trick in leading his side to a 3-1 victory over Pampanga that was only able to find the back of the net once through the efforts of Jericho John de los Reyes.

At the end of Day One of the AIA Vitality Kampeon Cup, San Carlos was at 2-0 while Bacolod and Pampanga were both at 0-1.

Their match Saturday will determine who will advance to the semi-finals.

In Group B, Cebu is 1-0 while BGC is at 1-1. Iloilo is at 0-1. The home team battles Cebu in a match with implications on who advances.

The top two teams go to the semi-finals that will be played late Saturday afternoon with the finals held on Sunday.