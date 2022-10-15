^

Rookie Tyler Tio credits big games to Phoenix's 'unbelievable work environment'

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 15, 2022 | 9:16am
Rookie Tyler Tio credits big games to Phoenix's 'unbelievable work environment'
Tyler Tio
PBA media bureau

MANILA, Philippines — Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters rookie Tyler Tio has churned out back-to-back big games for his team, as they notched two straight wins at the expense of big fish NLEX and Ginebra in the PBA Commissioner's Cup.

Tio, who had just came up from the collegiate ranks earlier this year, looked like a veteran — especially against the Gin Kings.

The former Ateneo standout didn't just score big buckets in the fourth salvo, he was also able to share the rock to his teammates, who in turn scored their own shots.

He finished with 17 points on 8-of-11 shooting, while dishing out seven dimes, and grabbing one rebound.

But Tio refused to pat his own back for the way that he's stepped up for his team. Rather, he flipped the script and credited the environment that the team gives him to develop.

"Like I said from the last game, it comes from the confidence that Coach Topex [Robinson] gives me, the entire coaching staff. Actually, not just them, even our veterans," Tio said after the game against Ginebra.

"It's an unbelievable work environment when you have veterans that trust you, and you know, they allow you to make mistakes as a rookie and that's what we have at Phoenix," he added.

Despite coming off of the bench during his days in Ateneo, Tio has adjusted well to his role as he becomes the primary playmaker for the Fuel Masters in just his second conference in the PBA.

And again, Tio says he shines only because the team gives him the chance to.

"It all comes down to opportunity and Coach Topex has given me that opportunity here in Phoenix so, I just wanna repay his trust and that's it, that's all I can say about that," he said.

Against NLEX, which gave Phoenix its first win of the conference, Tio finished with a career-high 26 points and seven assists.

Tio hopes to continue his hot streak for the Fuel Masters when they face the Meralco Bolts on Wednesday, October 19.

