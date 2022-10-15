^

'Goosebumps talaga': Valdez relishes Creamline return after lengthy layoff

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 15, 2022 | 9:04am
MANILA, Philippines — Alyssa Valdez stepped back on the volleyball court for her first taste of action since August in the Creamline Cool Smashers' debut in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference on Thursday.

Having gone down with dengue fever which caused her to miss Creamline's last two campaigns in the AVC Cup for Women and the ASEAN Grand Prix, Valdez returned without skipping a beat.

Against the PLDT High Speed Hitters, Valdez finished with a triple-double of 17 points, 13 excellent digs, and 13 excellent receptions.

Now, as she returns to the sport that she loves, the former Ateneo standout said that Thursday gave her goosebumps.

"Honestly, kinikilabutan talaga ako. As in, goosebumps talaga every shout ng mga fans pag nakakapoint yung mga teammates ko," Valdez said after the game.

"It was my first time to miss a lot of tournaments this year, so I was really happy to get back and it's just so nice to be back getting the win also," she added.

The 29-year-old's return helped the Cool Smashers immensely, as she was one of three players who finished with 17 markers -- joining Invitational Conference Finals MVP Celine Domingo and Creamline reinforcement Yeliz Basa.

It's also a welcome development for the Cool Smashers, as two-time PVL MVP Tots Carlos has been ordered to rest by the doctor.

Even with the import-laden conference, Creamline has the luxury to lean on their local players as well with elite talents like Valdez.

"Hopefully, next game talagang yung laro [ni Basa] lumabas na." Creamline head coach Sherwin Meneses said.

"Hindi rin naman tayo umaasa sa import especially andyan na si [Alyssa]. Team effort talaga nangyari," he added.

The Creamline Cool Smashers play on Tuesday, October 18, against the Petro Gazz Angels -- a rematch of the 2019 Reinforced Conference Finals where the Angels bested Creamline.

