Blackwater keep Terrafirma winless for bounce-back win

Baser Amer provided late game conversions to help the Blackwater Bossing stave off the Terrafirma Dyip.

MANILA, Philippines — The Blackwater Bossing denied a win-hungry Terrafirma Dyip side for their third win of the PBA Commissioner's Cup, 93-86, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Friday.

Despite trailing by six points, 63-69, in the early goings of the fourth salvo, Blackwater unleashed a 10-0 run led by reinforcement Cameron Krutwig to turn the tide.

Krutwig tallied a 20-20 statline of 29 points and 24 boards to pace the Bossing to a 3-3 slate for the conference.

Blackwater frustrated a Terrafirma team that remains winless in five games.

The Dyip had put themselves in prime position to compete for the victory as they entered the fourth salvo in a deadlock, 63-all.

But Krutwig's heroics, combined with some clutch offense from Baser Amer helped keep Terrafirma at bay.

Amer went 4/4 from the charity stripe in the endgame to help Blackwater maintain distance. He finished with 21 points to pace the locals in the victory. Troy Rosario added 15 markers as well.

Terrafirma import Lester Prosper tallied 18 points and 11 rebounds in the losing effort.

Blackwater hopes to make it back-to-back victories when they face the TNT Tropang Giga on Saturday, October 22.

Meanwhile, the Dyip will continue to hunt for its first win the day before against guest team Bay Area Dragons.