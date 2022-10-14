Stalzer alarmed over F2's shaky start in PVL Reinforced Conference

MANILA, Philippines — F2 Logistics Cargo Movers reinforcement Lindsay Stalzer expressed concern over the team's 0-2 start in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference.

After a four-set drubbing at the hands of the Choco Mucho Flying Titans on Thursday, Stalzer stressed the team's need for a sense of urgency.

Though facing personell problems as both liberos CJ Saga and Dawn Macandili are nursing injuries, the American challenged her team to step up.

"I let the team know how I upset I am and heartbroken about that because it's serious. We can't just take these losses lightly," said Stalzer after the game.

"We definitely had every opportunity to win that game and we let it slip through our fingers," she continued.

Stalzer and the Cargo Movers were close to forcing a winner-take-all fifth set when they held set point, 24-22, in the fourth salvo. But an errant F2 side helped the Flying Titans score four straight to pull the rug from under them and escape with the four-set victory.

Stalzer, already a veteran in Philippine volleyball leagues, said that she did not shy away from expressing her concerns to the team.

"I let everyone know how that can't happen and we all need to be accountable for that loss and we need to make an effort to improve in the coming weeks because it's urgent. We need to get those wins," she said, as the Cargo Movers currently stand at 0-2.

Despite her increasing concern on the team's performance, the PVL import remains confident in her team's abilities. Knowing the caliber of her teammates, Stalzer says they only need to tap into their full potential.

"It's a concern that we have two losses already but you know, tonight was really the first night we had almost our full team together actually. My first night with the team so give us a little leeway. We're finally, you know we had some good points," said Stalzer.

"We really had some good plays and we're showing some impressive talents so I'm not too worried but I know we just need to step it up," she concluded.

F2 has a chance to get back into their winning ways on Tuesday, October 18, when they face the United Auctioneers Inc. Army at the PhilSports Arena.