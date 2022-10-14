^

Sports

Nueva Ecija-Marikina, Pampanga-Bataan in MPBL playoffs

Philstar.com
October 14, 2022 | 1:26pm
Nueva Ecija-Marikina, Pampanga-Bataan in MPBL playoffs
Archie Concepcion will play a key role for Pampanga in the playoffs.
MPBL

MANILA, Philippines – The Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards aim to duplicate their success in the elimination round when they tackle the Marikina Shoemasters at the start of the playoffs in the OKbet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 4th Season Presented by Xtreme at the Nueva Ecija Coliseum in Palayan City on Saturday.

Flaunting a star-studded roster, Nueva Ecija posted a 21-game sweep of the eliminations and is favored to extend its dominance when it battles Marikina at 9 p.m. in the opener of their best-of-three series.

In their first tussle, the Rice Vanguards of Coach Jerson Cabiltes battered the Shoemasters, 99-77, and are again favored in the game to be shown over One PH (Ch. 1).

Pampanga also seeks a repeat over Bataan in the 5:30 p.m. opener also to be aired on One PH.

Unlike Nueva Ecija, however, Pampanga is bracing for another tough encounter as Bataan tested it to the hilt before yielding, 83-86, on September 12 at the Bren Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

Despite playing on a neutral venue, the Pampanga Giant Lanterns, who finished fourth in the North Division eliminations at 14-7, are slight picks over the Bataan Risers, who ended up fifth at 13-8.

The elimination round ended on Friday with Muntinlupa beating Imus, 94-84, to clinch the eighth and last quarterfinal slot in the South division at the Caloocan Sports Complex.

Other no-bearing matches saw Batangas clobber Quezon City, 85-60, and Sarangani subdue also-ran Caloocan, 81-76.

Batangas' Jeckster Apinan ended up with 10 points and joined the elite 1,000-point club. Apinan was rewarded the ball with which he scored the clinching points by MPBL Commissioner Kenneth Duremdes.

Batangas, who got 14 points from Juneric Baloria and 11 from Cedric Ablaza, finished at 17-4, Sarangani 16-5, Quezon City 9-12 in the North division and Caloocan 6-15, also in the North.

Kyt Jimenez, flashing the form that enabled him to post a quadruple-double (33 points, 13 rebounds, 11 assists, 11 steals) against Mindoro last week, again led Sarangani with 15 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and three steals, followed by Paul Sanga with 15 points.

BASKETBALL

MPBL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kai Sotto plays limited minutes as 36ers bow to JackJumpers in NBL opener

Kai Sotto plays limited minutes as 36ers bow to JackJumpers in NBL opener

By Luisa Morales | 19 hours ago
Sotto entered the game in the third salvo and played for five minutes as he finished with four points, three boards and one...
Sports
fbtw

Gymnastics gets a lift

By Joaquin Henson | 14 hours ago
The recent Legends Performance Camp that brought together five elite coaches from the US to work with local coaches and female gymnasts in a three-day program at the Gymnastics Association of the Philippines National...
Sports
fbtw
Flying Titans claim first win at expense of reeling Cargo Movers

Flying Titans claim first win at expense of reeling Cargo Movers

By Luisa Morales | 17 hours ago
Choco Mucho saved back-to-back set points in the fourth with a 4-0 finishing kick to keep the undermanned Cargo Movers winless...
Sports
fbtw
V-League Collegiate opener features quadruple-header

V-League Collegiate opener features quadruple-header

3 hours ago
College volleyball levels up in the run-up to the varsity league season with eight schools in the 12-team men’s side...
Sports
fbtw
Valerio, Alcoba to fight in UAE Warriors on Oct. 20

Valerio, Alcoba to fight in UAE Warriors on Oct. 20

By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
Filipino mixed martial arts featherweights Mark Gregory Valerio and Mark Alcoba figure in the undercards of UAE Warriors...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Stajcic pleased with Filipinas' Costa Rica camp, eyes more improvement

Stajcic pleased with Filipinas' Costa Rica camp, eyes more improvement

By Luisa Morales | 37 minutes ago
Highlighted by two international friendlies against hosts Costa Rica, which ended with one draw and one loss, the Filipinas...
Sports
fbtw
Stalzer alarmed over F2's shaky start in PVL Reinforced Conference

Stalzer alarmed over F2's shaky start in PVL Reinforced Conference

By Luisa Morales | 47 minutes ago
After a four-set drubbing at the hands of the Choco Mucho Flying Titans on Thursday, Stalzer stressed the team's need for...
Sports
fbtw
Pasig Youth, PECA to debut in PCAP Open Conference 2nd Round

Pasig Youth, PECA to debut in PCAP Open Conference 2nd Round

By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
After a scintillating over-the-board opening for the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines’ third offering...
Sports
fbtw
Undisputed champion Haney primed to punish Kambosos again in rematch

Undisputed champion Haney primed to punish Kambosos again in rematch

4 hours ago
Undisputed lightweight world champion Devin Haney says he has "all the answers" to George Kambosos as they clash in a title...
Sports
fbtw
Wilder eyes knockout return against old sparring partner

Wilder eyes knockout return against old sparring partner

4 hours ago
Former world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder hopes to get back to winning ways with a knockout when he takes on former...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with