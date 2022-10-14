Pasig Youth, PECA to debut in PCAP Open Conference 2nd Round

MANILA, Philippines – After a scintillating over-the-board opening for the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines’ third offering of the year — the Open Conference — the competition has advanced to its second stage.

Guest squads Pasig Youth Grassroots Knights and the Philippine Executive Chess Association (PECA) will join the tournament. The former is bracketed in the northern division while the latter is in the Southern Division.

The Grassroots Knights are coached by Expedito Bolico Jr., Cromwell Sabado and Gerry Paul Nudalo.

Their lineup includes NM Karlycris Clarito, AFM Gabriel Ryan Paradero, CNM Nika Juris Nicolas, NM Rudy Ibañez, Steve Zacky Bolico, AIM Andrew James Toledo, Sumer Justine Oncita, Julie Gelua, ACM Ronell Jose Co, Eugene Taroc and Kyle Jhazmin Clarito. On reserve are Aron Joshua Toledo, Princes Louise Oncita, and Frank Engles. Pasig King Pirates coach Franco Camillo serves as team manager.

PECA is fielding a strong lineup with NM Jasper Rom, CM Arjie Bayangat, Rida Young, Joselito Cada, Engineer Arjoe Loanzon, Leonard Reyes, Atty. Cliburn Orbe, NM James Infiesto, AGM Rey Reyes, Engineer Ravel Canlas and Atty. Melzar Galicia.

The reserves include Fiscal Jose Aquino Jr., Atty. Maxin Bandal, Engineer Joshua Juaneza, Joel Obogne and John Paul Querubin.

Engineer Bren Sasot is the head coach.

The two guest squads immediately face off against each other Saturday as the second round is the crossover competition between North and South teams.