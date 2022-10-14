^

Sports

Valerio, Alcoba to fight in UAE Warriors on Oct. 20

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
October 14, 2022 | 10:36am
Valerio, Alcoba to fight in UAE Warriors on Oct. 20
Mark Alcoba (left) and Mark Gregory Valerio

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino mixed martial arts featherweights Mark Gregory Valerio and Mark Alcoba figure in the undercards of UAE Warriors 280 at the Al Jazira Sports Club in Abu Dhabi, the UAE next Thursday, October 20.

Valerio, who hails from Meycauyan, Bulacan, hopes to resurrect his MMA career after absorbing four straight losses and a three-year layoff. His last fight was in UAE 9 where he took a second round loss to James Bishop.

He will have his hands full against Iraqi fighter Hussein Salem (9-4), who has already fought twice this year; both for first round rear naked choke wins against Nizar Ben Amara and Hamza Bougamza.

“This is an important fight for me,” admitted Valerio. “It is the biggest fight week of the year in MMA as UFC 280 is happening in the same week as UAE Warriors.”

“I am grateful for this opportunity,” he added of the fight. “I left the Philippines to not only work in Abu Dhabi, but to also get closer for any opportunities in UAE Warriors. It is not going to be an easy fight for me, but it doesn’t matter. I am ready to fight against whoever they put in front of me.”

Alcoba, a San Pedro, Laguna native, totes an 8-6 win-loss record. Yet, he too, has struggled as of late. He is also on a four-match losing streak. He lost his two bouts this year; the most recent in September against Nahuekl Gandolfi in Warriors Fight Promotion held in Camarines Norte. 

He will be up against Jalal Al Daaja (8-6) of Jordan. 

Al Daaja succumbed to Adam Meskini in the second round of UAE Warriors 31 last July.

MMA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kai Sotto plays limited minutes as 36ers bow to JackJumpers in NBL opener

Kai Sotto plays limited minutes as 36ers bow to JackJumpers in NBL opener

By Luisa Morales | 17 hours ago
Sotto entered the game in the third salvo and played for five minutes as he finished with four points, three boards and one...
Sports
fbtw
Flying Titans claim first win at expense of reeling Cargo Movers

Flying Titans claim first win at expense of reeling Cargo Movers

By Luisa Morales | 16 hours ago
Choco Mucho saved back-to-back set points in the fourth with a 4-0 finishing kick to keep the undermanned Cargo Movers winless...
Sports
fbtw

Gymnastics gets a lift

By Joaquin Henson | 12 hours ago
The recent Legends Performance Camp that brought together five elite coaches from the US to work with local coaches and female gymnasts in a three-day program at the Gymnastics Association of the Philippines National...
Sports
fbtw
Eala reaches new career-best ranking, jumps 29 spots

Eala reaches new career-best ranking, jumps 29 spots

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 days ago
Alex Eala soared to a new-career high in the women’s professional circuit after a quarterfinal finish in the elite W80...
Sports
fbtw

PSC addresses concerns with NSAs

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
Philippine Sports Commission chair Noli Eala yesterday pleaded to national sports associations to be responsible in handling the government money they would receive to fund their respective programs.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
V-League Collegiate opener features quadruple-header

V-League Collegiate opener features quadruple-header

1 hour ago
College volleyball levels up in the run-up to the varsity league season with eight schools in the 12-team men’s side...
Sports
fbtw
Pasig Youth, PECA to debut in PCAP Open Conference 2nd Round

Pasig Youth, PECA to debut in PCAP Open Conference 2nd Round

By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
After a scintillating over-the-board opening for the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines’ third offering...
Sports
fbtw
Undisputed champion Haney primed to punish Kambosos again in rematch

Undisputed champion Haney primed to punish Kambosos again in rematch

2 hours ago
Undisputed lightweight world champion Devin Haney says he has "all the answers" to George Kambosos as they clash in a title...
Sports
fbtw
Wilder eyes knockout return against old sparring partner

Wilder eyes knockout return against old sparring partner

2 hours ago
Former world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder hopes to get back to winning ways with a knockout when he takes on former...
Sports
fbtw
Manny hints of return &nbsp;

Manny hints of return  

By Joaquin Henson | 12 hours ago
Retired eight-division world boxing champion Manny Pacquiao fueled speculation that he may make a serious ring comeback during...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with