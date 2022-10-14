Valerio, Alcoba to fight in UAE Warriors on Oct. 20

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino mixed martial arts featherweights Mark Gregory Valerio and Mark Alcoba figure in the undercards of UAE Warriors 280 at the Al Jazira Sports Club in Abu Dhabi, the UAE next Thursday, October 20.

Valerio, who hails from Meycauyan, Bulacan, hopes to resurrect his MMA career after absorbing four straight losses and a three-year layoff. His last fight was in UAE 9 where he took a second round loss to James Bishop.

He will have his hands full against Iraqi fighter Hussein Salem (9-4), who has already fought twice this year; both for first round rear naked choke wins against Nizar Ben Amara and Hamza Bougamza.

“This is an important fight for me,” admitted Valerio. “It is the biggest fight week of the year in MMA as UFC 280 is happening in the same week as UAE Warriors.”

“I am grateful for this opportunity,” he added of the fight. “I left the Philippines to not only work in Abu Dhabi, but to also get closer for any opportunities in UAE Warriors. It is not going to be an easy fight for me, but it doesn’t matter. I am ready to fight against whoever they put in front of me.”

Alcoba, a San Pedro, Laguna native, totes an 8-6 win-loss record. Yet, he too, has struggled as of late. He is also on a four-match losing streak. He lost his two bouts this year; the most recent in September against Nahuekl Gandolfi in Warriors Fight Promotion held in Camarines Norte.

He will be up against Jalal Al Daaja (8-6) of Jordan.

Al Daaja succumbed to Adam Meskini in the second round of UAE Warriors 31 last July.