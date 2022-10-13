Kai Sotto plays limited minutes as 36ers bow to JackJumpers in NBL opener

MANILA, Philippines — Kai Sotto saw little action for the Adelaide 36ers in their 72-97 loss to the Tasmania JackJumpers in their 2022-23 NBL season opener at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre on Thursday.

Sotto entered the game in the third salvo and played for five minutes as he finished with four points, three boards and one steal.

Adelaide was left reeling early as the JackJumpers' hot shooting had them ahead by 22 points, 32-10, at the end of the first salvo.

The lead proved already insurmountable as could not get within single digits for the rest of the game.

Josh Magette paced Tasmania to the victory with 23 points, four rebounds, and seven assists.

Craig Randall II led Adelaide in the losing effort with 18 points, three rebounds, three assists and one steal.

Adelaide looks to bounce back from the sorry opener against the Illawarra Hawks on Saturday, October 15.