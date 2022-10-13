^

Sports

History-making Lady Bulldogs focused on UAAP title

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
October 13, 2022 | 3:08pm
The NU Lady Bulldogs
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines – Winning their seventh straight title — regardless of a perfect record or not — remains the ultimate goal for the celebrated National University Lady Bulldogs after reaching a milestone no other team had achieved in the Philippine basketball history.

With their streak now at a century mark, the six-time reigning champion Lady Bulldogs vowed to leave no stone unturned to protect their throne in UAAP Season 85 despite getting a larger target on their backs moving forward.

“The main goal is to win it all this season,” said coach Aris Dimaunahan as NU trounced UP, 79-44, for a 4-0 start this season and a 100th straight victory in almost a decade.

NU last lost in the UAAP in 2013 and started its streak in 2014 highlighted by six straight championships, under the tutelage of Pat Aquino, as the undisputed queen of Philippine collegiate hoops.

The Lady Bulldogs since then have been unblemished for more than 3,000 days and Dimaunahan is bracing for tougher days ahead from here on.

“Alam namin na pahirap ito nang pahirap papunta sa dulo. Hindi ito magiging madali,” added Dimaunahan after taking over this season from Aquino, who is accountable for 96 of their 100 wins so far.

As early as 2018, NU already set the longest streak in the UAAP at 74 wins after surpassing Adamson football program’s 73-game run. Now at a century mark, talks are gaining ground if NU could shatter a record overseas held by University of Connecticut that posted 111 games in a row in the US NCAA women’s hoops.

But as what they’ve ingrained in the NU winning tradition since 2014, the Lady Bulldogs are laser-focused on a lone goal of capturing the UAAP title that would only be possible by taking it one step at a time.

“We’re not thinking of that. If it happens, it happens. We will not stop from improving day in and day out. Basta kami, kami one day at a time, one game at a time, one practice at a time,” Dimaunahan vowed.

NU (4-0) continues its quest for that dream this Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena against Adamson (2-2).

LADY BULLDOGS

NATIONAL UNIVERSITY

UAAP
Recommended
