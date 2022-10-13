^

Ateneo's LG Helios wins MLBB invitational tourney

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 13, 2022 | 12:42pm
Ateneo's LG Helios wins MLBB invitational tourney
Ateneo's LG Helios

MANILA, Philippines — Ateneo's Loyola Gaming Helios recently ruled the competition in the inaugural Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Pro Series (MPS) SEA Campus Invitational Summer 2022 against compatriots and teams from Vietnam.

After topping the Collegiate Center for Esports (CCE) University Clash last month, and the CCE-backed CHED Friendship Games back in June, LG Helios continued its onslaught after besting the San Sebastian College-Recoletos Golden Stags in an all-Filipino finale.

The Ateneo squad led a dominating presence by the Philippine bets as all four participating teams from the country reached the final four, eliminating the other four teams from Vietnam.

CCE Season 1 champion Lyceum and UST's Teletigers Esports Club completed the Final Four cast with Ateno and San Sebastian.

Kyle Christian “kyle so gwapo” Calub and Cyril “BRANDI” Lorenzo took turns in bringing the Helios home with MVP honors apiece in the finale against the Golden Stags.

The Golden Stags, meanwhile, scored a 2-0 semis sweep over Lyceum to exact revenge on the latter after their bridesmaid finish in CCE Season 1.

Despite trailing 8-18 in kill count, Ateneo’s LG secured a crucial clash in the mid lane thanks to Lorenzo’s Wanwan (8/3/2 KDA) who blitzed through the Golden Stags’ den for a clinching triple kill on Claude, Dyrroth and Akai.

The Helios went all the way to finish Game 1 in 15 minutes and with momentum on their side the fight out of the Golden Stags with a dominant Game 2 win in only nine minutes with a lopsided 11-3 kills.

Calub’s Julian (4/0/5 KDA) was unblemished in the easy clincher as Ateneo’s LG, with the support from Eugene “Gene” Dela Cruz, Vincent “Antianara” Pajenago, Sean “seannyqt” See, Howard “Boward Bañes and James “Camtono” Sanejo, saved its best for last after a shaky start in the group stage.

The Katipunan-based esports team entered the Final Four as only the second seed after getting swept by Lyceum in the group stage. 
There, they pulled off a 2-1 escape act over Group B No. 1 seed UST to reach the final.

LG Helios thus took the grand prize of US$600 while the Stags take home US$400. UST and Lyceum also bagged US$200 each.

Vietnam teams from the ESCA Dangerous Guys (DG) Team, Chi Th? Ngok (CTN), Nextplay Esports and C? Kinh Tê TP Ho Chi Minh (HCE) also showed their wares in the historic tourney powered by CCE and ESCA, supported by Moonton and sponsored by Fantech.

