Kampeon Cup kicks off in Bacolod

REAL SPORTS SCENE - Anthony Suntay - Philstar.com
October 13, 2022 | 12:02pm
Kampeon Cup kicks off in Bacolod

MANILA, Philippines – Football is back! 

The 2nd AIA Vitality Kampeon Cup kicks off at the La Provincia Polo Field Friday, October 14 in Bacolod, until Sunday, the 16th.

The best seven-a-side selection squads from the country, including BGC, Manila, Pampanga, Cebu, Iloilo, San Carlos and Bacolod, will compete for the right to be called national champion.

“The AIA Vitality Kampeon Cup is a tournament that seeks to bring the best football players all over the country in a festival-type atmosphere where there are games for kids, a tournament for the youth, women’s, and men’s with the Kampeon Cup in between,” said Kampeon Cup founder and former national player Anton del Rosario.

The inaugural AIA Vitality Kampeon Cup was held in 2019 where teams from Cebu, Bacolod and Davao flew over to Manila for the tournament, with Cebu winning.

“We are happy the league has continued to make strides in the local football scene by expanding its scope from Pampanga, Manila and Palawan all the way to Cebu, Iloilo and Bacolod, giving even more Filipinos a chance to showcase their skills on a nationwide scale. We are excited for Kampeon’s kick off in Bacolod, and look forward to helping Filipinos — young and old alike — live healthier, longer, better lives through our continued support of football,” said Kats Cajucom, AIA Philippines’ Head of Health and Wellness.

The goal for del Rosario and his co-organizers is for the Kampeon Cup to get bigger and bigger as the years go on.

“The goal for the Kampeon Cup is to be an international tournament where teams from Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia and others come over to participate, Now that will not only help the sport on a national level, but also foster better relations with our neighbors,” del Rosario stressed.

“Locally, we will be expanding into what we hope to have 24 cities, by the end of 2023. Right now we have some lined up already like Quezon City, Camsur and Ilocos,” he adds.

But Anton hasn’t forgotten about developing the sport domestically.

“I want to make sure that all of the kids, men and women, have a platform to play in across the country. It’s one of the things that are lacking. But that’s very important for grassroots development. To be able to find that consistency to find a place to play.”

