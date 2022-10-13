Roosevelt Adams starts fresh in Japan B. League after failing to show â€˜full potentialâ€™ in PBA

Roosevelt Adams starts fresh in Japan B. League after failing to show ‘full potential’ in PBA

MANILA, Philippines – Roosevelt Adams is looking forward to a clean slate in the Japan B. League after a sub-par showing in the PBA for two seasons.

Despite going first in the 2019 draft and regarded as one of the top prospects heading into the league, Adams hardly got to show his wares completely with the Terrafirma Dyip.

In two seasons, Adams was only able to play 22 games, where he averaged 9.7 points and seven rebounds. Now that he has the chance to revamp his career in Japan with B2 side Kagawa Five Arrows, the 28-year-old hopes to be able to show more of what he's got.

"Unfortunately, I didn't show my full potential in the PBA. I was playing out of position for the most part, which is kind of hard mentally, physically to go in every game playing out of position, but at the same time trying to win games," Adams said in his introductory press conference on Thursday.

"But the thing I'm looking forward to in Japan is just the competition. I've been hearing from fellow Filipinos that the competition here is really great and different from the PBA, so I'm just looking forward to that," he added.

In B2, Adams will face the likes of Kobe Paras (Altiri Chiba), Jordan Heading (Nagasaki Velca) and Greg Slaughter (Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka).

The former PBA All-Rookie Team member said he is excited to rejuvenate his career.

"Like I said earlier, there's a new start. Like I'm very excited. I don't want to say revamp because I didn't do too bad in the PBA so I'll say just a new beginning, start of something new," said Adams.

"I'm just excited for this new adventure," he concluded.

Currently the Kagawa Five Arrows are 1-3 for the year. Adams can make his debut over the weekend against the Kumamoto Volters.