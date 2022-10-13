UE hopes DLSU stunner solidifies status as legitimate contender

MANILA, Philippines — The UE Red Warriors caught another big fish in the DLSU Green Archers with an 81-74 victory in the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday.

Having convincingly won not one but two games against Final Four teams, the Warriors have come out to become one of the dark horses for this season.

UE head coach Jack Santiago, whose team now has a 2-2 record after four games for the year, looks to use this latest win to stabilize UE's winning culture.

"Well 'yun nga ang sinasabi ko lagi sa mga bata eh, we need to beat a strong team to be recognized. Not only to be recognized but to level up their game," said Santiago after the game.

"What we did doon sa FEU, and then pagdating namin ng Adamson, we lost the game. So sabi ko nga sa kanila, kailangan ma-sustain natin 'yung mga big games like that." he added.

Adamson humbled UE with a 74-61 drubbing right after the latter had snapped a 15-game losing streak.

But with the upset over the Green Archers, who were just coming off a character win over the Ateneo Blue Eagles, Santiago hopes that the wins will come more often than not.

"Hopefully, itong game namin against La Salle will carry namin sa next game against UST on Sunday." said Santiago.

"Right now the import of UST is playing well, so we need to play defense on him," he added.

Santiago's gunner in Kyle Paranada, who came up with 20 big points to pace UE in the victory over La Salle, admitted that the win will do wonders for the team's morale.

"This is a big confidence [booster] for us, personally because that's a good Final 4 team, possibly a championship team, and for us to beat them, that's good confidence for me and my team," he said.