IRONMAN aspirants gear up for Alveo 5150

Philstar.com
October 13, 2022 | 10:51am
IRONMAN aspirants gear up for Alveo 5150


MANILA, Philippines – Local and foreign pro triathletes, along with top racers and age-groupers, get the chance to hone up and make strides in endurance racing as they gear up for a spirited chase for top honors in the Alveo 5150 Subic Bay set to fire off October 23.

The 1.5km swim, 40km bike and 10km run Olympic distance race serves as the answer to athletes who love to do short-distance but challenging races in a world-class set-up and at the same time reach the IRONMAN level. It also marks the 5150 return to the country’s triathlon capital with a new title sponsor in Alveo Land.

“The two-year break only makes these triathlon wannabes hungry for recognition and success,” said Fred Uytengsu, founder and president of the organizing The IRONMAN Group/Sunrise Events, Inc. “Putting up this 5150 racing is also our way of motivating people to adopt a healthier lifestyle, particularly after the health crisis.”

Registration is ongoing. For details, log on to www.ironman.com.

Aside from the individual honors, other titles up for grabs are the relay all-male and all-female, the relay mixed and the Go For Gold Sunrise Sprint.

The youngsters, meanwhile, take center stage before the Alveo 5150 as they clash in their side of the triathlon in the IronKids on October 22.

To guarantee the health and safety of all participants and personnel, SEI general manager Princess Galura said they have lined up new protocols and measures for the blue-ribbon event, sponsored by Alveo, SBMA, Finis, Rudy Project, Sante Barley, Lalamove, Active, Manila Bulletin and Tempo.

“We have seen triathlon enjoyed tremendous boom and popularity for years before the pandemic. And we take pride to be playing a key role in support to triathlon community by way of helping put up this 5150 as well as the recent IronKids in Vermosa, Cavite,” said Aries Cajucom, Alveo Land’s head of Sales and Marketing Group.

The SEI, now part of the IRONMAN group, has been staging over a dozen races per year with exclusive rights to the IRONMAN, 5150, 70.3, IronGirl and IronKids events, drawing veteran and rising triathletes from the local front and overseas before the outbreak in late 2019.

“All those aspiring to compete in IRONMAN or 70.3 someday or those wanting to go into endurance racing need to start somewhere and 5150 offers a challenging distance for these novice triathletes,” said Galura.

