QC stuns Laguna in PCAP

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
October 13, 2022 | 10:40am
MANILA, Philippines – Even with the Laguna Heroes back to their twin-Grandmaster attack of Rogelio Barcenilla Jr. on Board 1 and John Paul Gomez on Board 2, the Quezon City Simba’s Tribe found a way to eke out an 11-10 win to close out the first round of the Open Conference of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP).

With Laguna’s two Grandmasters claiming a cumulative six points from their match-up against Michaela Concio and Samivin de los Santos respectively, the Simba’s Tribe picked up the crucial points from their lady and homegrown players.

Elizsa Cafirma won her battles in blitz and rapid with WNM Karen Enriquez, while homegrown players Kristian Paulo Cristobal, Freddie Talaboc and NM Robert Arellano won eight of the nine points from their bouts with Cristian Nañola, Richie Jocson and Vince Angelo Medina. 

Other than the two GMs, only IM Angelo Young on the senior board was able to hold his ground as he took all three points against QC counterpart Danilo Ponay.

Quezon City took a slim 4-3 lead after blitz, and tied it at 7-all in rapid chess for the victory.

The shock loss kept Laguna at fourth spot in the Northern Division with a 7-3 record while Quezon City finished the round with a 4-6 slate.

Other close matches in the final day of the first round included the Manila Indios Bravos’ 11.5-95. Triumph over the Isabela Knight of Alexander. 

In the South, the Toledo Trojans defeated the Tacloban Vikings, 12-9, while the Camarines-Iriga Soaring Eagles got past the Surigao Fianchetto Checkmates, 12-9.

The second round begins this Saturday, October 15.

