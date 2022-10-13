Saso rebounds, gains 6-spot jump in world rankings

Yuka Saso of Japan watches her shot on the fifth tee during the final round of the LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship at The Saticoy Club on October 09, 2022 in Somis, California.

MANILA, Philippines – Yuka Saso made a six-spot jump in the world rankings following a strong runner-up finish in last week’s LPGA Mediheal Championship in California, moving to No. 29 in a late season charge she hopes to sustain as the Tour heads to South Korea next week.

Saso reached a career-best No. 6 in Oct. 21, 2021 on the strength of her major breakthrough in the US Women’s Open but has considerably dropped in the rankings following a string of so-so performances marred by missed cut stints.

The Filipino-Japanese ace fell to No. 35 after limping to joint 42nd in the Volunteers of America and looked headed to stay in that spot after back-to-back 70s in the Mediheal until she shot a 68 in the third and closed out with a scorching eagle-spiked 66.

The ICTSI-backed shotmaker lost to England’s Jodi Shadoff by just one stroke.

But she earned 2.70 average points to move past five players in the rankings with a current total points of 156.47 and her $166,232 earnings spiked her big 14-rung jump to No. 31 in the Race to CME Globe Season race with 1,030,789 Globe points.

That all but secured her spot in the elite 60-player field vying in the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship slated November 17-20 at the Tiburon Golf Club’s Black course in Naples, Florida.

But Saso is first focusing on the next LPGA event, the BMW Ladies Championship on October 20-23 at the Oak Valley Country Club. She skipped last year’s staging of the $2 million championship to prepare for her Japan homecoming in the TOTO Classic but has confirmed her stint next week, joining the likes of world No. 1 and defending champion Jin Young Ko and fellow local aces Hyo Joo Kim, So Yeon Ryu and former world top-ranked Sung Hyun Park, Minjee Lee of Australia, Kiwi Lydia Ko, rising Thai star Atthaya Thitikul, Americans Danielle Kang Jennifer Kupcho and fellow Japanese Nasa Hataoka and Hinako Shibuno.

Saso is also expected to play in the TOTO Classic on November 3-6 in Shiga, Japan and is in the official roster of the final LPGA regular event, the Pelican Championship on November 10-13 in Belleair, also in Florida.