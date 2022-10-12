Magbuhos, Falcons keep Tamaraws reeling in UAAP 85

MANILA, Philippines — Adamson University kept Far Eastern University winless, 76-65, in the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament, Wednesday evening at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

The Soaring Falcons used a huge third quarter that saw them outscore the Tamaraws by 10 to establish a 14-point lead heading into the fourth, 55-41.

"I was thinking after the game, marunong pala shumoot ito si Vince. Malaking bagay ito sa amin moving forward," said Adamson head coach Nash Racela.

Vince Magbuhos exploded for 23 points built on 7-of-8 shooting from deep, five rebounds, two steals, and two blocks.

Jerom Lastimosa added 13 points and nine rebounds, while Cedrick Manzano got eight points, four rebounds, and four assists.

Adamson joined University of the East and De La Salle University at 2-2, tied at fourth, while FEU acquired its fourth straight defeat, sliding to 0-4, its worst start since 2006.

Patrick Sleat paced FEU anew with 18 points while Xyrus Torres had 14 points of his own.

Up next for the Soaring Falcons is National University on Saturday, while the Tamaraws aim for their first win against the Green Archers earlier that day.

The Scores:

Adamson 76 -- V. Magbuhos 23, Lastimosa 13, Manzano 8, Douanga 7, Jaymalin 6, Yerro 5, Hanapi 4, Flowers 4, Sabandal 4, Fuentebella 2, Colonia 0, Torres 0, Barasi 0, Barcelona 0, W. Magbuhos 0.

FEU 65 -- Sleat 18, Torres 14, Sajonia 8, Alforque 5, Celzo 5, Gonzales 4, Anonuevo 4, Sandagon 4, Tempra 2, Tchuente 1, Bautista 0, Gravera 0, Guibao 0, Bagunu 0.

Quarterscores: 17-8, 31-27, 55-41, 76-65.