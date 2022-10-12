^

Blacklist's OhMyV33nus crowned MPL PH regular season MVP

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 12, 2022 | 8:40pm
Blacklist International's OhMyV33nus
MPL

MANILA, Philippines — The Queen reigns in MPL Philippines Season 10.

In a victorious return to Blacklist International, Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna has been named regular season MVP of MPL Philippines on Wednesday.

OhMyV33nus, who had taken a hiatus in Season 9, led the league in total assists (327), assists per game (9.62), and kill participation (80%) in a stellar comeback season for her and her team.

The Tier One Entertainment-backed squad are heading into Season 10's playoffs as the top seed, after missing the postseason altogether in the previous edition.

Blacklist heavily leaned on her shotcalling to claw their way back to the top, even as they struggled in the middle of the regular season.

OhMyV33nus adds the MVP trophy to what is already an illustrious career for her as she is a two-time MPL Philippines champion, a MLBB world champion, and a Southeast Asian Games gold medalist.

She and the rest of Blacklist International hope to cap off their redemption bid with their third title in four seasons when the playoffs kick off on October 20.

Blacklist awaits the winner between Bren Esports and Smart Omega for their first assignment of the Upper Bracket Playoffs.

