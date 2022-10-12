^

Magnolia stays spotless as Batang Pier turn back Bossing

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 12, 2022 | 8:20pm
Magnolia stays spotless as Batang Pier turn back Bossing
Nicholas Rakocevic
PBA media bureau

MANILA, Philippines — The Magnolia Chicken Timplados Hotshots stayed perfect in the PBA Commissioner's Cup after a 111-97 drubbing of the NLEX Road Warriors at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday.

Magnolia leaned anew on reinforcement Nicholas Rakocevic as he finished with a double-double of 36 points and 15 rebounds to tow his team to 4-0.

The Hotshots took a wire-to-wire victory against NLEX as they pushed their lead to as big as 22 points in the convincing victory.

Though NLEX got themselves within four, 54-58, with 10:59 left in the third salvo, a 9-0 scoring run created distance anew for the Hotshots.

Jio Jalalon paced the locals with 18 markers, five rebounds, eight assists, and six steals. Mark Barroca chipped in 16 points as well.

In the earlier game, the Northport Batang Pier bucked a slow start to nab an 87-83 victory over the Blackwater Bossing.

After trailing for most of the first three quarters, Northport used a pivotal 7-0 run to take a three-point advantage, 82-79, with 4:10 left in the game.

Jerrick Balanza put the icing on the cake with a layup in the final possession after Cameron Krutwig slashed the Northport lead to just a bucket.

Five different Northport players finished in twin-digit scoring led by Prince Ibeh's 19 points, 10 rebounds, and two assists.

