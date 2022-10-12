^

Sports

How the NU Lady Bulldogs' 100-game win streak uplifts women's basketball

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 12, 2022 | 7:31pm
How the NU Lady Bulldogs' 100-game win streak uplifts women's basketball
The NU Lady Bulldogs
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — The NU Lady Bulldogs continued to make history on Wednesday, as they reached 100 straight wins in the UAAP women's basketball tournament — beating the UP Fighting Maroons, 79-44, at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion.

Rather than just seeing the feat as a testament to NU's program for women's hoops, which was architectured by decorated tactician Patrick Aquino, the mighty Lady Bulldogs looked at the bigger picture.

Advocating for more opportunities for women in basketball, NU, which is now headed by Aris Dimaunahan, wants their success to continue to turn more heads.

"It just shows them that there's a future in the passions that they pursue," Camille Clarin said of how their win streak will affect the next generation of women's basketball players.

"It starts with the winning streak, you see there's billboards now in EDSA, there's events constalty for women's basketball. Before, when the win streak started, there was nothing like that. These girls were scavenging for opportunities just to get on the court, just to get in the gym, just to get recognized. Nobody would watch them," she added.

Slowly but surely, NU's winning culture had rubbed off on the rest of the community fo women's basketball — from a rejuvinated national team program to more and more young girls getting into the sport.

Most recently, UAAP women's hoops finally got television coverage of their weekend games during the elimination round. a first in the league's long history.

Clarin and the rest of the Lady Bulldogs and their counterparts in various universities and colleges thus take the court each and every time with the hope of Philippine women's hoops on their shoulders.

"Now we have stadiums full of people, we have schools that are behind us and it just goes to show that once you push the culture forward, people will follow and people will start to notice and then it all follows after that," said Clarin.

"There's so many girls who are now willing to pursue these sports regardless of what people may say, what their parents may say. They're willing to break boundaries because we're showing them that it's possible," she added.

BASKETBALL

UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Mara&ntilde;o shines as libero in rare role switch for shorthanded Cargo Movers

Maraño shines as libero in rare role switch for shorthanded Cargo Movers

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
As the injury bug sidelined star libero Dawn Macandili, the veteran middle blocker switched roles along with Ara Galang to...
Sports
fbtw
Ateneo vents ire on UST for bounce-back win

Ateneo vents ire on UST for bounce-back win

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Against a UST side that kept things interesting until halftime, Ateneo once again came out with their patented third quarter...
Sports
fbtw
Creamline opens Grand Slam bid, faces PLDT

Creamline opens Grand Slam bid, faces PLDT

By Joey Villar | 6 hours ago
Creamline takes the first step toward a historic Grand Slam as it tackles opening day winner PLDT Thursday in the Premier...
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas squander early lead, absorb narrow 1-2 loss against Costa Rica

Filipinas squander early lead, absorb narrow 1-2 loss against Costa Rica

By Luisa Morales | 17 hours ago
The Filipinas conceded twice in the second half and failed to find a late game equalizer this time to cap off their training...
Sports
fbtw
Fil-Am Mana Martinez in crucial UFC Fight Night bout

Fil-Am Mana Martinez in crucial UFC Fight Night bout

By Rick Olivares | 8 hours ago
Filipino-Mexican-American Leomana Martinez (9-3-0) is competing against Brandon Davis (14-9-0) in a match that has huge ...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Blacklist's OhMyV33nus crowned MPL PH regular season MVP

Blacklist's OhMyV33nus crowned MPL PH regular season MVP

By Luisa Morales | 28 minutes ago
OhMyV33nus, who had taken a hiatus in Season 9, led the league in total assists (327), assists per game (9.62), and kill participation...
Sports
fbtw
Magnolia stays spotless as Batang Pier turn back Bossing

Magnolia stays spotless as Batang Pier turn back Bossing

By Luisa Morales | 48 minutes ago
Magnolia leaned anew on reinforcement Nicholas Rakocevic as he finished with a double-double of 36 points and 15 rebounds...
Sports
fbtw
Paranada brothers lead UE to stunner over La Salle

Paranada brothers lead UE to stunner over La Salle

2 hours ago
The Green Archers were ahead 67-59 when Kyle heated up with eight straight points to knot the game with 4:17 left.
Sports
fbtw
Century Queens: Lady Bulldogs devour Fighting Maroons for 100th straight win

Century Queens: Lady Bulldogs devour Fighting Maroons for 100th straight win

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
The NU Lady Bulldogs stretched their historic win streak to 100 after they thrashed the UP Fighting Maroons, 79-44.
Sports
fbtw
Bulldogs hand Maroons' first loss in UAAP 85 men's hoops

Bulldogs hand Maroons' first loss in UAAP 85 men's hoops

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
The Bulldogs sent the defending champions crashing in the endgame with tough defense on UP shooters Carl Tamayo and Terrence...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with