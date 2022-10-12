How the NU Lady Bulldogs' 100-game win streak uplifts women's basketball

MANILA, Philippines — The NU Lady Bulldogs continued to make history on Wednesday, as they reached 100 straight wins in the UAAP women's basketball tournament — beating the UP Fighting Maroons, 79-44, at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion.

Rather than just seeing the feat as a testament to NU's program for women's hoops, which was architectured by decorated tactician Patrick Aquino, the mighty Lady Bulldogs looked at the bigger picture.

Advocating for more opportunities for women in basketball, NU, which is now headed by Aris Dimaunahan, wants their success to continue to turn more heads.

"It just shows them that there's a future in the passions that they pursue," Camille Clarin said of how their win streak will affect the next generation of women's basketball players.

"It starts with the winning streak, you see there's billboards now in EDSA, there's events constalty for women's basketball. Before, when the win streak started, there was nothing like that. These girls were scavenging for opportunities just to get on the court, just to get in the gym, just to get recognized. Nobody would watch them," she added.

Slowly but surely, NU's winning culture had rubbed off on the rest of the community fo women's basketball — from a rejuvinated national team program to more and more young girls getting into the sport.

Most recently, UAAP women's hoops finally got television coverage of their weekend games during the elimination round. a first in the league's long history.

Clarin and the rest of the Lady Bulldogs and their counterparts in various universities and colleges thus take the court each and every time with the hope of Philippine women's hoops on their shoulders.

"Now we have stadiums full of people, we have schools that are behind us and it just goes to show that once you push the culture forward, people will follow and people will start to notice and then it all follows after that," said Clarin.

"There's so many girls who are now willing to pursue these sports regardless of what people may say, what their parents may say. They're willing to break boundaries because we're showing them that it's possible," she added.