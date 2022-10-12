^

Paranada brothers lead UE to stunner over La Salle

Philstar.com
October 12, 2022 | 7:05pm
Paranada brothers lead UE to stunner over La Salle
The UE Red Warriors
MANILA, Philippines — Brothers Kyle and Nikko Paranada lifted University of the East over De La Salle University, 81-72, in the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament, Wednesday at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

The Green Archers were ahead 67-59 when Kyle heated up with eight straight points to knot the game with 4:17 left.

Then the Red Warriors continued their 22-5 rally, capped by Kyle's acrobatic and-one with 34.9 seconds to go for the dagger, 81-72.

"Especially yung first game natin nanalo ang NU sa UP so nainspire 'yung mga bata. Sabihin nating upset 'yung first game so ginawa namin lahat ng magagawa namin para matalo yung La Salle," said UE coach Jack Santiago, who also mentioned it's been a long while since they beat La Salle, which last happened back on September 14, 2019.

Kyle finished with 20 points, six assists, three rebounds, and three steals, while Nikko had 18 points.

Luis Villegas also chimed in 16 points and 10 rebounds, while Gani Stevens added eight points, eight rebounds, and four steals.

The Red Warriors improved to 2-2, moving into a tie for fourth spot with the Green Archers.

Schonny Winston tallied 26 points, nine rebounds, and four steals in the losing cause.

Kevin Quiambao had 15 points and six rebounds as well, while Penny Estacio produced seven points, seven assists, and five rebounds in lieu of Evan Nelle and Mark Nonoy.

La Salle aims to return to the win column on Saturday against winless Far Eastern University, while UE meets University of Santo Tomas on Sunday.

The Scores:

UE 81 -- K. Paranada 20, N. Paranada 18, Villegas 16, Stevens 8, Payawal 7, Sawat 5, Alcantara 3, Guevarra 2, Abatayo 2, Antiporda 0, Beltran 0, Remogat 0.

La Salle 74 -- Winston 26, Quiambao 15, Estacio 7, Austria 6, Cortez 6, B. Phillips 5, Abadam 4, M. Phillips 3, Nwankwo 2, Manuel 0, Macalalag 0.

Quarters: 16-16, 34-36, 51-56, 81-74.

UAAP
