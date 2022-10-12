^

Bulldogs hand Maroons' first loss in UAAP 85 men's hoops

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 12, 2022 | 4:03pm
The NU Bulldogs handed defending champions UP Fighting Maroons their first loss of UAAP Season 85 at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday
MANILA, Philippines — There were no completed comebacks for the UP Fighting Maroons on Wednesday as they suffered their first defeat of the 85th UAAP men's basketball season at the hands of the NU Bulldogs, 80-75, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The Bulldogs sent the defending champions crashing in the endgame with tough defense on UP shooters Carl Tamayo and Terrence Fortea.

Though they squandered a 12-point second quarter lead, NU stormed back with a 13-0 run bridging the third and fourth quarters.

Harold Alarcon gave UP a six-point lead late in the third period to cap off a 22-4 run by the Maroons. But Omar John and Kean Baclaan connived to score six straight of their own to knot the game at 66-all heading into the fourth period.

NU then uncorked a 7-0 run to create some space and left the Fighting Maroons playing catch-up for the rest of the period.

UP forced the door open for another escape act when their defense resulted in an NU turnover with 28.6 left as the Bulldogs lead, 78-75.

But Tamayo missed a layup and Jake Figueroa blocked a Fortea triple in a tremendous defensive sequence for NU.

The returning Steve Nash Enriquez then nailed two free throws to slam the door on UP.

Omar John posted a career-high outing of 16 points, nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and three blocks.

Figueroa, meanwhile, added 10 points, five rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks.

Zavier Lucero paced UP with 22 points, eight rebounds, one assist and one steal. Tamayo added a double-double of 17 points and 11 points.

UP, NU and Ateneo are currently in a three-way tie at the top of the standings with 3-1 records.

UP will look to rebound against the Blue Eagles in a rematch of last season's finals on Sunday, October 16. NU, meanwhile, will aim to stretch their streak against the Adamson Soaring Falcons on Saturday, October 15.

The Scores:

NU 80 -- John 16, Baclaan 13, Figueroa 10, Enriquez 10, Minerva 6, Clemente 6, Malonzo 5, Yu 4, Galinato 4, Mahinay 2, Manansala 2, Tibayan 2, Padrones 0, Palacielo 0.
UP 75 -- Lucero 22, Tamayo 17, Abadiano 11, Alarcon 9, Diouf 7, Fortea 6, Gonzales 2, Spencer 1, Galinato 0, Ramos 0, Calimag 0.

Quarters: 23-24, 50-42, 66-66, 80-75.

