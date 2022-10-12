Brodeth targets 'double' in PPS Ormoc netfest

MANILA, Philippines – Kimi Brodeth seeks to surpass her 1-2 finish in last week’s Buglasan Festival netfest with a sweep of the top two girls’ titles at home as she banners the field in the PPS-PEPP Mayor Lucy Torres-Gomez National Juniors Tennis Championships firing off Friday at the Ormoc Midtown courts in Leyte.

But the local star expects a tough challenge from the likes of Corazon Lambonao, Rica de la Cerna, Angelie Ramos, Joy Laguna and Joan Gonzaga in the 18-U play and against Sharmaine Grajo, Chole Ortega, Kate Imalay, Grajo and Gonzaga in the 16-U side of the Group 2 tournament presented by Dunlop.

Imalay, meanwhile, headlines the 32-player, 14-U draw that includes Ortega, Ma. Carolian Fiel and Thea Castro, while Fiel sets out for back-to-back title romp in the 12-U side of the five-day event sponsored by Mayor Torres-Gomez and held as part of the country's longest talent-search put up by Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro.

The chase for the boys’ titles is also expected to be wide-open with John David Velez and Gerald Gemida all primed for a fierce duel for the 18-U trophy with Nicholas Ocat and Kyle Villaruel out to spoil their projected title clash.

Gemida also gains the top seeding in the 16-U division with Kenzo Brodeth, Marc Loreto and Ariel Semblante Jr. going all out to foil his bid in the tournament backed by ProtekTODO, PalawanPay, the Unified Tennis Philippines and UTR (Universal Tennis Rating).

Kenzo Brodeth, meanwhile, leads the 14-U cast that includes Christian Laguna, Urcisino Villa and Jay Laguna while Villa headlines the 12-U field that also features Prinz Canezo, Michael Cari and Claudwin Tonacao.

Meanwhile, the hunt for titles and ranking points shifts to Baybay City, also in Leyte, next week. For listup and details, contact Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464.