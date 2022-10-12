^

Lady Falcons, Lady Archers post lopsided wins in UAAP women's hoops

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 12, 2022 | 1:36pm
Dindy Medina
MANILA, Philippines — The Adamson Lady Falcons and the DLSU Lady Archers routed their respective opponents in the UAAP Season 85 women's basketball tournament at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion on Wednesday.

The Lady Falcons crushed the FEU Lady Tamaraws, 95-61, behind Dindy Medina's 22 points.

After opening their season with two straight losses, Adamson bounced back with back-to-back victories.

Even as they held an 18-point lead at the half, the Lady Falcons clamped down on defense to limit FEU to just nine points in the third salvo and blow the game wide open.

Heading into the final period, Adamson was way ahead, 72-39.

Head coach Brian Gorospe said that the Lady Falcons have finally gotten into their rhythm after four games.

"Yun lang naman ang goal namin every game. We play for each other no matter what. We're getting just started sa game and ngayon mas nararamdaman namin ang intensity ng season, especially we're playing against NU [next]," said Gorospe.

"We really needed this win, back-to-back wins para yung confidence namin [maganda] as we face NU," he added.

Gorospe's wards will face the six-time defending champions on Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

In the earlier game, the Lady Archers slayed the UE Lady Warriors, 76-53.

DLSU clamped down on defense in the opening half as they limited UE to just 15 points as they took a 22-point advantage, 37-15.

Led by Joehanna Arciga's 14 points, five rebounds, two assists and one steal, DLSU claimed back-to-back victories to improve to 3-1 for the year.

Coach Cholo Villanueva, as they brace for a tough three-game schedule against Final Four teams to end the first round, hopes that the momentum of the victories help them overcome the challenges.

"Hopefully, these back-to-back wins give us enough momentum against those teams like FEU, NU, and Adamson. It's going to be tough for this next three-game stretch but again, we're looking at each game as that game in front of us." said Villanueva.

"So we're not looking that far, who we're going to be playing against next week. We're just looking at FEU for our next game. So hopefully we execute against them during Saturday's game." he added.

La Salle holds a 3-1 record while the Lady Warriors remain winless in four outings.

The Lady Archers will take on the FEU Lady Tamaraws next on Saturday while the UE Lady Warriors will clash with the UST Growling Tigresses on Sunday, also at the Mall of Asia Arena.

