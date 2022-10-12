Ateneo vents ire on UST for bounce-back win

MANILA, Philippines — The Ateneo Blue Eagles rebounded from their rare loss to archrivals DLSU Green Archers with a 27-point rout of the UST Growling Tigers, 79-52, in the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Wednesday.

Against a UST side that kept things interesting until halftime, Ateneo once again came out with their patented third quarter to deny the Espana-based squad.

Ateneo uncorked a 46-point second half to blow the Growling Tigers away in the game.

"In the second half, we finally started to hit some shots. It was a tough game and we expect that from UST. We had to weather that storm." said Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin.

UST was within a point, 36-37, with 7:50 in the third salvo before the Blue Eagles went on an unanswered 11-0 scoring run as they took a 12-point lead, 48-36, off of a Kai Ballungay layup.

The Tigers woes were compounded when Adama Faye fouled out of the game with 3:11 left in the third salvo after a technical foul for an altercation with Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin.

Baldwin was also slapped with a technical for unsportsmanlike behavior.

That seemed to be the backbreaker for UST who were unable to get back into the game as Ateneo led comfortably until the final buzzer.

Ateneo's biggest advantage stood at 29 points.

Forthsky Padrigao made up for a quiet showing against La Salle with 20 points, eight assists, three rebounds and five steals.

Dave Ildefonso and Ballungay added 10 points each. Ange Kouame added seven markers and eight boards.

Nic Cabanero paced UST with 12 points in the loss.

Ateneo plays UP next in a rematch of last season's final on Sunday, October 16, at the Mall of Asia Arena. UST, meanwhile, faces the UE Red Warriors in the earlier game.

The Scores:

ATENEO 79 -- Padrigao 20, Ildefonso 10, Ballungay 10, Koon 7, Kouame 7, Chiu 5, Quitevis 5, Andrade 3, Gomez 3, Garcia 3, Fornilos 3, Lazaro 2, Daves 1, Fetalvero 0, Ong 0, Lao 0.

UST 52 -- Cabanero 12, Lazarte 11, Faye 8, Pangilinan 5, Manalang 5, Duremdes 5, Garing 4, Magdangal 2, Manaytay 0, Calimag 0, Laure 0, Mantua 0, Herrera 0, Escobido 0, Gesalem 0.

Quarters: 18-14, 33-32, 57-43, 79-52.