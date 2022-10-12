Fil-Am Mana Martinez in crucial UFC Fight Night bout

MANILA, Philippines – It’s the final match of the preliminary card of UFC Fight Night: Alexa Grasso versus Viviane Araujo on Sunday, October 16. But the match where Filipino-Mexican-American Leomana Martinez (9-3-0) is competing against Brandon Davis (14-9-0) has huge implications.

“I do not want to say my back is against the wall, but I need to get back to my winning ways,” admitted Martinez.

In his first UFC fight in August of 2021, Martinez took a split decision against Guido Cannetti. However, this February, he lost via unanimous decision to Ronnie Lawrence.

“Prior to those two matches that went to the judges’ scorecards, I finished off my opponents,” Martinez related of the positive results of eight of 10 bouts.

“My motivation is to show to the world and to myself that I can do this and compete with the best in the world’s best combat sports organization.”

Prior to the UFC, Martinez came up first from Legacy Fighting Alliance and then Fury where he amassed a winning record. It was in Fury where he also fought — and defeated — fellow Filipino-American and Houston native Ricky Turcios (via strikes in the first round).

For Martinez, fighting is in his blood.

“My mom, Leona Ambrosio-Martinez, is from Hawaii but of Filipino and Hawaiian descent. My dad, Gilbert, is Hispanic-American with Mexican roots,” related Martinez of his lineage. “Like I say, that is some of the best two fighting spirits to have.”

“Although my parents’ roots are in Hawaii, I was born in Houston as the eldest of three children. I took up karate when I was four years old. I transitioned to jiu jitsu and kick boxing then ultimately, to MMA. So you can say that fighting has been in my blood.”

Come Sunday, Martinez will be in the thick of a fight against Brandon Davis who himself is also coming off a loss to Batregel Danaa.

Davis is 6-6 in the UFC. Prior to that defeat, he was in the midst of a four-match win streak that resurrected his career. Davis will need to get a win as does Martinez.

“It is going to come down to who wants it most, and I intend to be the one with his hand raised by the referee when all is said and done.”

UFC Fight Night Alexa Grosso versus Viviane Araujo will be shown in the Philippines at 7 a.m. Sunday on the Premier Sports Channel on Sky Cable and Cignal as well as on the TapGo TV streaming application.