^

Sports

Fil-Am Mana Martinez in crucial UFC Fight Night bout

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
October 12, 2022 | 12:34pm
Fil-Am Mana Martinez in crucial UFC Fight Night bout
Leomana Martinez
UFC

MANILA, Philippines – It’s the final match of the preliminary card of UFC Fight Night: Alexa Grasso versus Viviane Araujo on Sunday, October 16. But the match where Filipino-Mexican-American Leomana Martinez (9-3-0) is competing against Brandon Davis (14-9-0) has huge implications.

“I do not want to say my back is against the wall, but I need to get back to my winning ways,” admitted Martinez. 

In his first UFC fight in August of 2021, Martinez took a split decision against Guido Cannetti. However, this February, he lost via unanimous decision to Ronnie Lawrence.

“Prior to those two matches that went to the judges’ scorecards, I finished off my opponents,” Martinez related of the positive results of eight of 10 bouts.

“My motivation is to show to the world and to myself that I can do this and compete with the best in the world’s best combat sports organization.”

Prior to the UFC, Martinez came up first from Legacy Fighting Alliance and then Fury where he amassed a winning record. It was in Fury where he also fought — and defeated — fellow Filipino-American and Houston native Ricky Turcios (via strikes in the first round). 

For Martinez, fighting is in his blood.

“My mom, Leona Ambrosio-Martinez, is from Hawaii but of Filipino and Hawaiian descent. My dad, Gilbert, is Hispanic-American with Mexican roots,” related Martinez of his lineage. “Like I say, that is some of the best two fighting spirits to have.”

“Although my parents’ roots are in Hawaii, I was born in Houston as the eldest of three children. I took up karate when I was four years old. I transitioned to jiu jitsu and kick boxing then ultimately, to MMA. So you can say that fighting has been in my blood.”

Come Sunday, Martinez will be in the thick of a fight against Brandon Davis who himself is also coming off a loss to Batregel Danaa. 

Davis is 6-6 in the UFC. Prior to that defeat, he was in the midst of a four-match win streak that resurrected his career. Davis will need to get a win as does Martinez.

“It is going to come down to who wants it most, and I intend to be the one with his hand raised by the referee when all is said and done.”

UFC Fight Night Alexa Grosso versus Viviane Araujo will be shown in the Philippines at 7 a.m. Sunday on the Premier Sports Channel on Sky Cable and Cignal as well as on the TapGo TV streaming application.

MMA

UFC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Thirdy Ravena gets morale boost playing with countrymen in Japan B. League

Thirdy Ravena gets morale boost playing with countrymen in Japan B. League

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
More than getting his team into the win column, Ravena bared that he had enjoyed playing against compatriot Ramos, who he...
Sports
fbtw

Magnolia targets win no. 4 vs NLEX

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Magnolia is out to keep its lofty status as pacesetter and the only unbeaten team so far in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup as it shoots for win No. 4 against NLEX today at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.
Sports
fbtw

What’s next for Jerwin?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 15 hours ago
The superflyweight chapter in Jerwin Ancajas’s boxing storybook has come to an end. He made his pro debut as a lightflyweight in 2008, moved up to flyweight and since 2010, has fought mainly as a superflyweight...
Sports
fbtw
Bacolod, other cities vie for glory in 1st Masskara Festival chess tiff

Bacolod, other cities vie for glory in 1st Masskara Festival chess tiff

By Joey Villar | 5 hours ago
Host Bacolod City has fielded in two fighting teams it hopes would contend in the 1st Masskara Festival National Inter-Provinces,...
Sports
fbtw

UP-NU duel banners four-game bill

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
Unbeaten reigning champion University of the Philippines tries to pull away from the pack while La Salle, Ateneo and National U seek to stay within striking distance in today’s loaded four-game bill in UAAP...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Lyceum, Ateneo banner Philippine squads in Vietnam collegiate MLBB invitiational

Lyceum, Ateneo banner Philippine squads in Vietnam collegiate MLBB invitiational

By Luisa Morales | 7 days ago
Lyceum of the Philippines and Ateneo's LG Helios, who were Collegiate Center for Esports (CCE) Season 1 and CCE University...
Sports
fbtw
MPL PH: Blacklist relishes return to top after 'disaster' in Season 9

MPL PH: Blacklist relishes return to top after 'disaster' in Season 9

By Luisa Morales | 7 days ago
The two-time MPL PH champions clawed their way back to the summit despite a tumultuous regular season with a 2-0 sweep of...
Sports
fbtw
MPL PH: Blacklist International seals 1st place; RSG climbs to 3rd

MPL PH: Blacklist International seals 1st place; RSG climbs to 3rd

By Michelle Lojo | 8 days ago
Blacklist International defied all odds to end the regular season of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League Philippines...
Sports
fbtw
Filipino coach, players tow Burn x Flash to first MPL Cambodia crown

Filipino coach, players tow Burn x Flash to first MPL Cambodia crown

By Michelle Lojo | 9 days ago
Filipino coach John Michael "Zico" Dizon led his Cambodian team, Burn x Flash, to its maiden Mobile Legends: Bang Professional...
Sports
fbtw
Gamers to bid farewell to FIFA franchise after 30 years

Gamers to bid farewell to FIFA franchise after 30 years

13 days ago
One of the biggest franchises in video game history is coming to an end on Friday with the release of FIFA 23, the final installment...
Sports
fbtw
Chase for No. 1 spot continues in last week of MPL Season 10

Chase for No. 1 spot continues in last week of MPL Season 10

By Michelle Lojo | 14 days ago
Four teams are locked in a race to finish the regular season of Mobile Legends: Bang Professional League Philippines (MPL...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with