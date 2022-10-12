MaraÃ±o shines as libero in rare role switch for shorthanded Cargo Movers

^

Maraño shines as libero in rare role switch for shorthanded Cargo Movers

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 12, 2022 | 11:28am
Aby Maraño
MANILA, Philippines – Aby Maraño stepped up in a special way for a shorthanded F2 Logistics Cargo Movers side in their Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference opener against the Chery Tiggo Crossovers on Tuesday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

As the injury bug sidelined star libero Dawn Macandili, the veteran middle blocker switched roles along with Ara Galang to fill in the shoes left by their teammate.

Her first stint ever in that position, Maraño said it was a pleasure to step up for her team in whatever way she can.

"Masaya. Siyempre ano, lagi tayong magte-take ng responsibility when needed. Actually, ilang araw lang — parang three days lang na sobrang short time ng preparation para maging libero ako. Kasi may mga circumstances na dumating." said Maraño after their three set loss against the Crossovers.

"Pero sinabi ko sa sarili ko, kailangan kong tanggapin kaagad sa puso ka para magampanan ko ng maayos 'yung role," she added.

F2's woes were compounded as reinforcement Lindsay Stalzer could not play due to health and safety protocols. It didn't help that Maraño and Galang needed to suit up as liberos, thus hurting further their plan of attack.

But Maraño needed to put her whole heart into filling in Macandili's role, which she still might have to do in the next couple of games.

"Kasi kung hindi ko siya tatanggapin, baka hindi magiging smooth 'yung mga galaw. Baka hanapin ko pa 'yung pag-palo. Alam mo 'yun, kailangan ano eh, gagawin mo siya ng walang pagdududa at saka panghihinayang. Walang reservations," said Maraño.

Despite their struggles with manpower, F2 coach Benson Bocboc said there were no excuses for their losing start. Bocboc looks to see Maraño and Galang ease into their role more, even as he said it won't be a permanent set up for the conference.

"For us, it's not an excuse kung may tao or wala. We have to be ready and they know that. Some of the players are ready to step out dun sa different roles. First time niyo makita si Ara, first time niyo makita si Aby. They owned that role," said Bocboc.

"We came in short doon sa first match namin. Maybe hindi pa sanay na magkakasama talaga sila. We can see that some of the players are still looking for people na wala sa loob. I reminded them that na ‘wag na maging ganon kung sino ang nandoon then they have to prove and they have to play together and help each other," he continued.

F2 looks for a bounce-back win against the Choco Mucho Flying Titans on Thursday, October 13, still at the PhilSports Arena.

