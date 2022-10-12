The youthful optimism of the Azkals Development Teamâ€™s Tuloy sa Don Bosco Boys

^

The youthful optimism of the Azkals Development Team’s Tuloy sa Don Bosco Boys

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
October 12, 2022 | 10:09am
The youthful optimism of the Azkals Development Team's Tuloy sa Don Bosco Boys

MANILA, Philippines – The biggest contingent of players to the current Azkals Development Team (ADT) is Tuloy sa Don Bosco. 

Tuloy sa Don Bosco, or “Tuloy” for short, is a charitable organization that focuses on marginalized youth by the Salesian religious order. The youth are provided an education as well as introduced to sports — football in particular — in hopes of also preparing them for the rigors and challenges of life.

On the current ADT squad, there are five Tuloy boys on the squad and they are either starters or they get playing time in Philippines Football League (PFL) matches or international competition — Cyrille Saut, Syron Saut, Harry Nuñez, Haren de Gracia and John Lloyd Jalique.

“Na makatungtung sa PFL at sa national team ay sobrang nakaka-boost ng morale at confidence,” bared Jalique. “Ito ay nagpapakita na ang programa ng Tuloy sa Don Bosco ay malaking bagay sa buhay ng mga youth.”

“Nakakatuwa na mga kasama namin sa Tuloy ay nanonood lahat ng matches namin sa PFL at sa international competition,” added Syron. “Nabibigyan sila ng kumpiyansa at confidence na sila rin, kaya nila.”

All five Tuloy boys have experienced international competition in the youth teams and the effect is immeasurable.

“Hindi namin akalain na makakapunta kami sa ibang bansa,” admitted Nuñez. “Kailangan talaga magsumikap. Dahil dito, we make new friends, marami kami nakikilala, at nakukuhang experience sa football at sa buhay.”

“Iba yung naririnig mo yung national anthem kapag naglalaro ka,” added Cyrille. “Tumataas national pride mo. At gusto mo gawin lahat para sa team at sa bayan.”

Although the 2-1-3 ADT’s campaign in the ongoing PFL has sputtered of late, the Tuloy players are optimistic. The goal of the ADT is the long game; to help the senior national team win some big competitions.

“Ang mahalaga ay may nakukuha kami na experience kalaban mga professionals na makakatulong sa ADT,” summed up de Gracia. “Maayos kami na prepare ng coach namin na si Coach Jovanie (Villagracia). Laban lang lagi.”

