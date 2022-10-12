Thirdy Ravena gets morale boost playing with countrymen in Japan B. League

MANILA, Philippines — Thirdy Ravena and the San-En NeoPhoenix are riding the momentum of a two-game win streak after they recently scored back-to-back wins against Dwight Ramos' Levanga Hokkaido in their matchup last weekend.

More than getting his team into the win column, Ravena bared that he had enjoyed playing against compatriot Ramos, who he is also good friends with.

In his third year as a reinforcement in the Japan B. League, Ravena said that sharing the court with a fellow Filipino, though they may be competing for different sides, helps him feel like he's back home.

"Of course, it's always fun to play against my Filipino brothers. Whoever that may be, we already know there's always going to be a challenge at the back of your head, trying to outplay each other," Ravena said after Sunday's game against Levanga Hokkaido.

"But all I try to think about is really trying to focus on the system, try not [to] get carried away with the matchup... But you know, it's always fun. It's always good to catch up with all the Filipino guys out here before the game and after the game, so nothing but a great experience overall," he added.

Being away for most of the year from his family and his homeland, the former Ateneo standout said that he has learned to cherish more his time with Filipino hoopers in the league like Ramos and his older brother Kiefer, who plays for the Shiga Lakes.

"For me, they're my family because my family hasn't even been to Japan yet. It's been lockdown ever since I got here so I hope that my real family could get and visit really soon," he said.

"But seeing my Filipino brothers here just brings me closer to home, reminds me of home, and makes me feel at home whenever I'm with them," he continued.

Ravena will have to wait some time before playing Filipinos next as his next match up against a Pinoy will come in December as they play the Kyoto Hannaryz where Matthew Wright plays on December 17 and 18.

The San-En NeoPhoenix are currently looking for an optimistic campaign this year as they sport a 2-2 slate early in the season.

The NeoPhoenix play the Ibaraki Robots next in a weekend two-game series on October 15 and 16.