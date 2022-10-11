Maroons stake unbeaten record vs Bulldogs

Games on Wednesday

(Mall of Asia Arena)

11 a.m. – Ateneo vs UST

1 p.m. – UP vs NU

4:30 p.m. – DLSU vs UE

6:30 p.m. – FEU vs AdU

MANILA, Philippines – Unbeaten and reigning champion University of the Philippines attempts to run away from the pack while La Salle, Ateneo and National University want to stay within striking distance in the loaded four-game bill of the UAAP Season 85 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Fighting Maroons, as the only unblemished team left so far, put their 3-0 slate on the line against the Bulldogs at 1 p.m. after Ateneo’s rebound bid against Santo Tomas in the opener at 10 a.m.

La Salle, fresh off a big win against rival Ateneo over the weekend, wants no let-up versus University of the East at 4:30 p.m. prior to the main game between struggling squads Far Eastern University and Adamson at 6:30 p.m.

UP may have been off to a scorching start but not without any difficulties and inconsistencies as it needed to claw back from huge deficits against La Salle and Adamson before nearly wasting a big lead versus FEU.

The Fighting Maroons can’t afford to commit the same mistake against the dangerous and capable Bulldogs, who are holding their own so far with perennial contenders Ateneo and La Salle in a three-way logjam at No. 2.

“We’re looking to be consistent for four quarters, in terms of intensity and especially on the defensive and rebounding ends,” said UP deputy mentor Christian Luanzon, who spoke on behalf of coach Goldwin Monteverde following their 73-67 win over the Tamaraws.

Up for its tallest order so far, NU vows its readiness for the challenge as it hopes to be among the UAAP’s big boys with a potential upset against no less than the defending champion.

“Mabigat ito at defending champion lang naman ang kalaban namin but that’s my challenge to the team. If you want to be one of the big boys, kailangan i-prove niyo na deserve nyo. Mahirap pero kailangan trabahuhin,” said NU coach Jeff Napa.

Meanwhile, the six-time reigning champion NU Lady Bulldogs seek a historic glory of their own when they shoot for 100th straight win against UP in the women’s basketball at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion.

NU and UP battle at 3 p.m. in a similar four-game schedule featuring DLSU-UE at 9 a.m, FEU-Adamson at 11 a.m. and Ateneo-UST at 1 p.m.