^

Sports

Eala reaches new career-best ranking, jumps 29 spots

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
October 11, 2022 | 3:04pm
Eala reaches new career-best ranking, jumps 29 spots
Alex Eala
Facebook / Alex Eala

MANILA, Philippines – Alex Eala soared to a new-career high in the women’s professional circuit after a quarterfinal finish in the elite W80 Rancho Santa Fe in California over the weekend.

From No. 281 last week, Eala jumped 29 notches to climb at No. 252 in the latest Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) rankings, thanks to magnificent run in her first $80,000 competition.

Eala, only 17 years old, impressed in Santa Fe that featured higher-ranked players with four wins in the qualifying draw and the main tilt.

She swept the qualifiers against Latvia’s Deniza Marcinkevica and USA’s Alana Smith before besting American Dalayna Hewitt and Canadian Katherine Sebov to make the Last 8.

The Filipina pride then missed out on a Final Four seat with a 6-2, 7-5 loss to Mexican Marcela Zacarias.

Eala, whose previous career-best was at No. 280 back in August, also reached the second round of the W60 Templeton in California last month.

In the International Tennis Federation (ITF) junior rankings, Eala is currently at No. 33 after becoming the first Filipino to win the US Open junior championships in New York.

Eala is also a holder of two doubles Grand Slams in the juniors (2020 Australian Open, 2021 French Open) on top of her two pro titles in W15 Manacor in Spain and 2022 W25 Chiang Rai in Thailand.

ALEX EALA

TENNIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Magnolia's gamble on Serbian-American import Rakocevic pays off

Magnolia's gamble on Serbian-American import Rakocevic pays off

By Anthony Suntay | 1 day ago
Bringing in Nick Rakocevic was going against the grain for an import in the PBA, but Magnolia knew what they wanted and also...
Sports
fbtw
LeBron's 18-year-old son Bronny signs Nike endorsement deal

LeBron's 18-year-old son Bronny signs Nike endorsement deal

6 hours ago
Bronny James, the eldest son of NBA superstar LeBron James, is among five amateur basketball players to have signed endorsement...
Sports
fbtw
OKBet launches basketball grassroots campaign

OKBet launches basketball grassroots campaign

By Anthony Suntay | 1 day ago
Trying to pave the way for the next generation of Filipino athletes, the local gaming platform officially launched its “Play...
Sports
fbtw
Hidilyn Diaz to banner Philippine weightlifters in World Championships

Hidilyn Diaz to banner Philippine weightlifters in World Championships

By Joey Villar | 23 hours ago
Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz will spearhead the country’s campaign in the International Weightlifting Federation...
Sports
fbtw
Saso ends slump with runnerup finish

Saso ends slump with runnerup finish

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
Fil-Japanese Yuka Saso earned her best finish amid her season-long struggles as she took second behind England’s Jodi...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Maroons stake unbeaten record vs Bulldogs

Maroons stake unbeaten record vs Bulldogs

By John Bryan Ulanday | 53 minutes ago
Unbeaten and reigning champion University of the Philippines attempts to run away from the pack while La Salle, Ateneo and...
Sports
fbtw
Kaya blasts Maharlika 10-0 in 7s Football

Kaya blasts Maharlika 10-0 in 7s Football

By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
Kaya dropped a whole load of hurt on Maharlika Manila’s distaff side during AIA 7s Football Tournament play at the McKinley...
Sports
fbtw
Fortea emerges for UP, cops UAAP Player of the Week honors

Fortea emerges for UP, cops UAAP Player of the Week honors

3 hours ago
As if UP needed more heroes in its bid to keep the crown in Diliman, an unheralded protagonist has risen to the occasion and...
Sports
fbtw
Gomera, Brodeth shine in Buglasan juniors netfest

Gomera, Brodeth shine in Buglasan juniors netfest

4 hours ago
Mcleen Gomera came away with a two-title romp while Kimi Brodeth pulled off a win and a runner-up finish as they clinched...
Sports
fbtw
Cebu, BGC in Kampeon Cup 'Group of Death'

Cebu, BGC in Kampeon Cup 'Group of Death'

By Rick Olivares | 5 hours ago
When the 2nd AIA Vitality Kampeon Cup kicks off Friday, October 14, at the La Provincia Polo Field in Bacolod, all eyes will...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with