YouTube star posts ultra-rare quadruple-double as Sarangani routs Mindoro in MPBL

MANILA, Philippines – Kyt Jimenez made history with a very rare quadruple-double on Monday, leading Sarangani past Mindoro, 125-74, on Monday in the OKbet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 4th Season Presented by Xtreme at the Paco Arena.

The 5-foot-11 Jimenez, a YouTube sensation who draws big crowds whenever he plays, pumped in 33 points, grabbed 13 rebounds, handed 11 assists and pulled off 11 steals in a 30-minute, 31-second stint to become only the second man in local basketball annals to achieve the feat.

The first was Donbel Belano, who did 17 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists and 10 steals for the Davao Eagles in the defunct Metropolitan Basketball Association (MBA) in 1999.

It's too hard no achieve that no PBA player has ever recorded a quadruple-double since its inception in 1975.

"I just wanted to please the fans and enjoy the game," said Jimenez, formerly of the Perpetual Help Altas in the NCAA.

The 25-year-old Jimenez, who admitted having received offers from three PBA teams and two foreign clubs, said he just wants to play at the highest possible level.

To further highlight the significance of what Jimenez has done, only four NBA players (Nate Thurmond, Alvin Robertson, Hakeem Olajuwon, who did it twice, and David Robinson) have posted quadruple-doubles.

Earlier, Quezon City MG Cars showed its readiness for the playoffs with a 113-92 trouncing of Laguna Krah Asia.

Going full throttle up to the end, Quezon City posted its biggest spread at the buzzer as it wound up the elimination phase with a 9-11 record, good for the seventh spot in the North Division.

Marlon Monte, Jerick Nacpil and Levi Dela Cruz provided the 1-2-3 punch for Quezon City with 23, 22, and 19 points, respectively.

Although also-ran Laguna got twin digits from six players, the rest of the Heroes were unable to contribute enough to turn the game around. The Quezon City bench poured 64 points against only 28 for Laguna.

Laguna, which finished with a 3-18 slate, got 23 points from Patrick Anonuevo, 21 from Paolo Pontejos, 13 from Virgilio Serios, 11 from Raymond Matias and 10 each from King Astrero and Darius Estrella.

Quezon City will be pitted against No. 2 qualifier Pasig (14-7) in the quarterfinals on October 18 at the Ynares Sports Arena.

The MPBL goes to the Bren Guiao Convention Center with another triple-bill on Tuesday. Zamboanga will tackle Imus at 5 p.m., followed by the Marikina-Rizal tussle at 7 p.m. and the Valenzuela-Pampanga clash at 9 p.m.