NCAA Player of the Week Oczon continues stellar game for league-leading Blazers

MANILA, Philippines – As College of St. Benilde continued to hold the top spot in the NCAA Season 98 men’s basketball tournament, Migs Oczon has been stellar, to say the least.

The rookie sniper is averaging 15.2 points and 3.5 rebounds and brought out the big guns in the Blazers' back-to-back wins against Mapua and San Beda last week.

After a solid 14-point showing against the Cardinals, Oczon scored 11 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter as CSB downed the Red Lions for the first time since 2014.

In two wins against playoff teams from last season, the 6-foot guard posted norms of 16.5 markers, 4.5 boards, and a hot 3-point clip of 52.8%, shooting his way into Collegiate Press Corps NCAA Player of the Week presented by the Philippine Sports Commission honors.

Oczon got the nod backed by minor sponsors Jockey, Tinapayan Festival, and MNL Kingpin over teammate Miggy Corteza, JRU's Marwin Dionisio and Joshua Guiab, Letran’s Fran Yu, and San Beda’s James Kwekuteye.

“We needed to score so whenever I had the chance to shoot, I took it. I got confident with it because I worked on it in the offseason and it paid off,” he said.

The Davao native is the second Blazer to win the award decided upon by print and online writers regularly covering the league, following versatile big Will Gozum.