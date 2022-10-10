Ardina misses LPGA target but ties for 4th on solid 65

MANILA, Philippines – Dottie Ardina produced perhaps a career-best closing round of solid seven-under 65 that, however, proved not enough to merit an LPGA card for next year as she wound up at No. 20 in the Ascensus Race for the (LPGA) Card following a joint fourth finish in the Epson Tour Championship ruled by Jaravee Boonchant in Florida Sunday (Monday, Manila time).

Ardina even holed out with an eagle on the par-5 18th to cap an explosive windup that featured four frontside birdies and another on No. 12, her flawless 32-33 round gave her a 72-hole total of 19-under 269 at the LPGA International Jones course in Daytona Beach and lifted her from joint 15th to a share of fourth with Finland’s Kiira Riihijarvi and Swede Linnea Strom, who carded 67 and 68, respectively.

But the ICTSI-backed shotmaker’s fiery finish hardly put a dent on Boonchant's overnight five-stroke lead but the Thai proved steadier in the end and closed out with her own version of a solid 66 to beat Riley Rennell of the US by one on a 265 total, four clear of Ardina.

Rennell also fired a bogey-free 65 but fell short by one at 266 while American Bailey Tardy failed to sustain an early assault of five frontside birdies that netted her the lead as she fumbled with two bogeys against a birdie in the last eight holes for a 68. She wound up solo third at 268.

Hyo Joon Jang of Korea and Paraguay’s Milagros Chaves, who tied Boonchant in the lead after 54 holes, floundered with 72 and 73, respectively, and tumbled to joint 11th and 17th at 271 and 272, respectively.

Pauline del Rosario, meanwhile, shot a 69 to salvage a tied for 47th finish at 280.

Also supported by the world’s leading port operator, del Rosario mounted her own fightback from way down with two birdies and an eagle in the first five holes. But she made a double-bogey on No. 7, hit another birdie on the next before holing out with another mishap on the par-5 ninth for a 34. She gunned down two birdies against a bogey at the back for her second 69.

Ardina’s solid windup, however, could only lift her one spot from a previous No. 21 ranking, finishing the season with $66,457 in earnings in 16 tournaments, way off the Top 10 who received LPGA cards for the next season.

Boonchant also fell short of her bid, ending up at No. 12 with $76,543 with Hyo salvaging the last spot despite her shaky finish with $78,611 in winnings, edging Tardy, who pooled $76,846.

Strom topped the LPGA card race with $119,190, boosted by a victory in the IOA Championship last March and five Top 10 finishes in 17 events.