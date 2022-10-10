What it means to be a manager in esports

MANILA, Philippines — Managers are sometimes acknowledged as the parents of the workplace, a senior figure who collaborators would seek guidance from.

It’s no wonder that in the esports industry, the country managers and the team managers feel the same way with regards to their employees, players and coaches.

“You have to be the second parent to them. Ako, I make sure anu yung deeper problem bakit siya ganito. As a mother [myself], ginaguide ko [sila] on how [they] should handle those things. Kailangan matuto, kailangan ng pasensiya [on our end]. Of course you want it to be professional but when you see your players very down, you get sad as well because you also love them as your own son or daughter. It's like a rollercoaster position because you have to give everything to them, provide everything,” shared ECHO country manager Mitch Liwanag during a panel interview on management during the Tenth Regular Season of the Mobile Legends Professional League Philippines (MPL PH).

This was a view shared by Smart Omega team manager Persian Cas, who added, “As a mother and as an ate, role ko na punuan or iassist, even sa pag-aaral [nila] na [they] should balance it. For me, paano ko minamahal yung anak ko ganun ko mamahalin lahat ng players ko.”

But as parents, discipline and learning to say no also play a part as managers in the esports industry. ONIC Philippines country manager Rafael Sanchez admitted that he used to give special treatment to his players, especially the younger ones. But that mindset has changed since their partnership with Monster Anarchy.

“One of the key things we usually do is whenever they ask for something, we always wait first. Is it important? Is it something that can help or is it just something that you want? We as management, we have the ability to say no. Pag sobra na yung hingi, we say no and it's going to help them with their growth. We want to teach them not just in esports but also outside of esports and [saying no] will really help them grow their character, their personality because when you go outside, you can't have everything,” said Monster Anarchy owner David Gamboa.

According to these Filipino managers, this management style — a more holistic development — is what sets the Philippines apart from others in Mobile Legends.

“The difference sa Philippines is that we don't just train them to become the best players in the game. Tinetrain rin natin yung character nila. Yun yung ginagawa natin dito sa Philippines na yun yung I think [the] difference natin sa other regions talaga. Hindi lang siya about being the greatest in the game,” said Adi Padilla, team manager of BREN Esports.

Padilla’s sentiment was echoed by his co-panelists.

Besides guiding these players to the best they can be inside and outside the game, esports managers (maybe team or country) also have different responsibilities, from administrative work like ensuring all players have government IDs or passports to making sure the team’s physical and mental welfare are being attended to.

“The biggest role the team managers [or the] country managers have is [we] do everything to the point that the only thing [the] players have to worry about is win. That's it,” summarized Sanchez.

Liwanag and Padilla also described their role as managers as a 24/7 job because as managers, they do what they can for the players.

“Even though you don't have to do it, you still do it for the players. It's not part of your job anymore pero you still do it kasi you love the players, you love the team,” added Padilla.

And like many employees when everything just feels too much, managers also have those days when they feel like giving up and throwing in the towel.

“Yung minsan sobrang bigat na ng trabaho ko, minsan gusto ko ng magresign, sobra na yung pagod. Being a country manager is so hard, balancing how you make sure the organization is established and at the same time, yung mga employees. I also make sure na masaya yung mga employees namin inside our organization. Hindi madali magpatakbo ng isang MPL team. It's so hard pero it's my passion,” confessed Liwanag.

Cas agrees and adds, “Nakakapagod pero mahal talaga namin yung ginagawa namin, kaya hanggang ngayon nandito pa rin kami is because of the passion.”

This was also a feeling shared by Padilla, who besides being a manager is finishing up her masters program. Though she confessed that balancing her time was what she considered as the hardest part of being BREN’s team manager, she pushes through because she believes esports is the industry she is meant to be in.

“It's really hard to balance yung time kasi I'm doing my thesis and my responsibilities at home. Sobrang hirap imanage nung time. [As I told my parents,] esports talaga is my thing.” recalled Padilla.

But even with those hardships the team and country managers push on to give their support to their players and coaches so they can achieve new heights in the industry.

“We do not give up on your dreams, please don't give up on us.” affirmed Liwanag.

The playoffs of MPL PH Season 10 will begin on October 20, with RSG Philippines against ONIC Philippines at 1 p.m. followed by BREN Esports verus Smart Omega at 5 p.m.