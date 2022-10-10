Saso snatches 2nd place on eagle, birdie-binge finish in LPGA Mediheal Championship

Yuka Saso of Japan lines up a putt on the ninth green during the final round of the LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship at The Saticoy Club on October 09, 2022 in Somis, California.

MANILA, Philippines – Yuka Saso stirred up play in the final round of the LPGA Mediheal Championship but ran out of holes to complete a stirring fightback from six strokes down, losing by just a stroke to Jodi Shadoff on an eagle-spiked 66 in Somis, California Sunday (Monday, Manila time).

But her runner-up finish should herald her return to form after a string of letdowns, marred by seven missed cuts in the season about to end. She highlighted her frontside charge with an eagle on the par-5 No. 8 for a 33 then bounced back from a bogey on the 11th with four birdies in the last five holes, including three straight to close out her comeback bid in a number of flights ahead of the championship group.

But Shadoff held her nerves after a two-bogey, one-birdie stint at the front as she hit clutch birdies on Nos. 12 and 14 to stay ahead and her pars in the last four holes and a 71 proved enough to frustrate Saso from forcing a sudden death.

It was actually a milestone for the Englishwoman, who finally nailed an LPGA Tour win in her 246th attempt, pooling a 273 she spiked with a sterling opening 64, to pocket the top $270,000 purse.

The ICTSI-backed Saso, who was hardly a threat with back-to-back 70s and remained six shots behind Shadof with a 68 Saturday, wound up with a 274 and took the $166,232 for her best finish since scoring a major breakthrough in the 2021 US Women’s Open where she banked $1 million and gained a five-year exempt status on the world’s premier ladies circuit.

Georgia Hall, also from England, also rallied with a 65 to tie for third at 275 with American Danielle Kang, who shot. 67, and South Africa’s Paula Reto, who carded a 69.

It wasn’t actually a solid finish for Saso, who missed three fairways and four greens, one of which she failed to save from the bunkers. But she dominated the four par-5s on a 278-yard driving clip and flashed superb putting, finishing with 27, the last three capping an explosive windup that lifted her from joint seventh to solo second.

She birdied the second but dropped a stroke on the fifth, regained it on the next and went three under with an eagle on the eighth.

After parring the next two short holes linking both nines, Saso stumbled with a bogey on No. 11 but birdied the third par-5, No. 14, missed a chance on the next but closed out with a fine blend of shotmaking, iron game and putting.

Saso thus bested her previous best result of third in the Gainbridge LPGA in Florida way back last January and ended a slew of forgettable stints, including a tied for 42nd finish in the recent LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America.

She also struggled for joint 38th in Dana Open, wound up tied for 33rd in Kroger Queen City Championship, and shared 32nd in NW Arkansas, finishes that came after back-to-back missed cut stints in the AIG Women’s Open and CP Women’s Open.

But her runner-up finish should put her back in the conversation when the BMW Ladies Championship is fired off Oct. 20 in Korea with the best of the best bannering the elite cast in the $2 million championship, including local aces Sung Hyun Park, So Yeon Ryu, Hyo Joo Kim and world No. 1 Jin Young Ko, along with Aussie Minjee Lee, Kiwi Lydia Ko, Thai Atthaya Thitikul, Japanese Nasa Hataoka, French Celine Boutier and Kang.