^

Sports

Saso snatches 2nd place on eagle, birdie-binge finish in LPGA Mediheal Championship

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
October 10, 2022 | 10:25am
Saso snatches 2nd place on eagle, birdie-binge finish in LPGA Mediheal Championship
Yuka Saso of Japan lines up a putt on the ninth green during the final round of the LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship at The Saticoy Club on October 09, 2022 in Somis, California.
Meg Oliphant / Getty Images / AFPMeg Oliphant / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Yuka Saso stirred up play in the final round of the LPGA Mediheal Championship but ran out of holes to complete a stirring fightback from six strokes down, losing by just a stroke to Jodi Shadoff on an eagle-spiked 66 in Somis, California Sunday (Monday, Manila time).

But her runner-up finish should herald her return to form after a string of letdowns, marred by seven missed cuts in the season about to end. She highlighted her frontside charge with an eagle on the par-5 No. 8 for a 33 then bounced back from a bogey on the 11th with four birdies in the last five holes, including three straight to close out her comeback bid in a number of flights ahead of the championship group.

But Shadoff held her nerves after a two-bogey, one-birdie stint at the front as she hit clutch birdies on Nos. 12 and 14 to stay ahead and her pars in the last four holes and a 71 proved enough to frustrate Saso from forcing a sudden death.

It was actually a milestone for the Englishwoman, who finally nailed an LPGA Tour win in her 246th attempt, pooling a 273 she spiked with a sterling opening 64, to pocket the top $270,000 purse.

The ICTSI-backed Saso, who was hardly a threat with back-to-back 70s and remained six shots behind Shadof with a 68 Saturday, wound up with a 274 and took the $166,232 for her best finish since scoring a major breakthrough in the 2021 US Women’s Open where she banked $1 million and gained a five-year exempt status on the world’s premier ladies circuit.

Georgia Hall, also from England, also rallied with a 65 to tie for third at 275 with American Danielle Kang, who shot. 67, and South Africa’s Paula Reto, who carded a 69.

It wasn’t actually a solid finish for Saso, who missed three fairways and four greens, one of which she failed to save from the bunkers. But she dominated the four par-5s on a 278-yard driving clip and flashed superb putting, finishing with 27, the last three capping an explosive windup that lifted her from joint seventh to solo second.

She birdied the second but dropped a stroke on the fifth, regained it on the next and went three under with an eagle on the eighth.

After parring the next two short holes linking both nines, Saso stumbled with a bogey on No. 11 but birdied the third par-5, No. 14, missed a chance on the next but closed out with a fine blend of shotmaking, iron game and putting.

Saso thus bested her previous best result of third in the Gainbridge LPGA in Florida way back last January and ended a slew of forgettable stints, including a tied for 42nd finish in the recent LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America.

She also struggled for joint 38th in Dana Open, wound up tied for 33rd in Kroger Queen City Championship, and shared 32nd in NW Arkansas, finishes that came after back-to-back missed cut stints in the AIG Women’s Open and CP Women’s Open.

But her runner-up finish should put her back in the conversation when the BMW Ladies Championship is fired off Oct. 20 in Korea with the best of the best bannering the elite cast in the $2 million championship, including local aces Sung Hyun Park, So Yeon Ryu, Hyo Joo Kim and world No. 1 Jin Young Ko, along with Aussie Minjee Lee, Kiwi Lydia Ko, Thai Atthaya Thitikul, Japanese Nasa Hataoka, French Celine Boutier and Kang.

GOLF

YUKA SASO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Stone a gem as SMB raps ROS

Stone a gem as SMB raps ROS

By Olmin Leyba | 10 hours ago
Four days after a rather lackluster debut, Diamond Stone turned in a gem of a performance to help San Miguel Beer quickly...
Sports
fbtw
French prodigy Wembanyama gets early taste of NBA

French prodigy Wembanyama gets early taste of NBA

3 days ago
With an 8-foot (2.42m) wingspan and the smooth shooting touch of a point guard despite his towering frame, French prodigy...
Sports
fbtw

Archers end long, dry spell vs Eagles

By John Bryan Ulanday | 10 hours ago
La Salle finally got one on its good rival Ateneo, snapping a seven-game losing skid over five years with a gritty 83-78 triumph in the UAAP Season 85 in front of 12,056 fans last night at the jampacked Smart Araneta...
Sports
fbtw

Green’s impulse control problem

By Bill Velasco | 10 hours ago
The damning video and damage to Jordan Poole’s left eye say it all. The Golden State Warriors guard was assaulted during practice by his own teammate, the ruffian Draymond Green.
Sports
fbtw

Jerwin outgunned but unbowed

By Joaquin Henson | 10 hours ago
Jerwin Ancajas fought valiantly in attempting to regain the IBF superflyweight crown that Argentine Olympian Fernando Martinez took from him in Las Vegas last February but fell short in the rematch to lose by a unanimous...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
UAAP column: Some thoughts about the UST Growling Tigers

UAAP column: Some thoughts about the UST Growling Tigers

By Rick Olivares | A few seconds ago
For UST to compete, they must apply some things.
Sports
fbtw
What it means to be a manager in esports

What it means to be a manager in esports

By Michelle Lojo | 13 minutes ago
Managers are sometimes acknowledged as the parents of the workplace, a senior figure who collaborators would seek guidance...
Sports
fbtw
Kim wins second PGA title after Cantlay's last-hole nightmare

Kim wins second PGA title after Cantlay's last-hole nightmare

43 minutes ago
South Korea's Kim Joo-hyung became the second-youngest player in PGA Tour history to capture multiple titles by winning the...
Sports
fbtw
'Super-pumped' Djokovic ending troubled year on a high

'Super-pumped' Djokovic ending troubled year on a high

53 minutes ago
Novak Djokovic believes his prolonged but self-inflicted absences in 2022 make him even more "super-pumped and motivated"...
Sports
fbtw
Sino FC keeps top spot in 7s Division 1 football

Sino FC keeps top spot in 7s Division 1 football

By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
Heading into their monumental collision in the AIA 7s Football Tournament, men’s Division 1 leader Sino FC crushed Middle...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with